Miami Marlins rising star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been revealed as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 video game. The baseball game is one of the most popular releases every year and the cover is a highly coveted spot that Chisholm Jr. now holds. This pick comes as somewhat of a surprise, as he is not as well-known as previous cover athletes for the world-famous game.

This is a great opportunity for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to elevate his stardom, and shows the MLB knows the value of their young stars. His statistics may not jump off the screen, but he is an absolutely electric player. His celebrations have earned him some detractors, but it is hard to deny he has fun out there. He could easily become one of the faces of the league in 2023.

Fox Sports revealed the cover of the upcoming video game on Twitter.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Presenting the cover of MLB The Show 23 Presenting the cover of MLB The Show 23 🔥 https://t.co/8NkQH1eqB0

Fans were shocked by this selection. Previous cover athletes include Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Aaron Judge. While Jazz Chishom Jr. has tons of potential and the ability to reach those heights, his accomplishments have not yet reached those stars. This cover of MLB The Show 23 could be seen more as an investment in his potential rather than a reward for his accomplishments in the major leagues.

The Miami Marlins are not one of the larger market fanbases in the MLB, but their fans absolutely love this. It is rare for them to get mainstream attention, so seeing their star recognized is ideal. Pairing this cover story with their busy offseason, everything is coming up Marlins in 2023.

Many fans expected Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez to be on the receiving end of this honor. Rodriguez had a brilliant 2022 season and is poised to be one of MLB's top stars for a very long time. It is no surprise that his fans took this decision rather hard.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be on the precipice of superstardom if he lives up to expectations.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could make the Miami Marlins a premire destination in the MLB

Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins

Superstars are often able to attract other stars to join their team. Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be entering just his fourth year in the league, and has already generated a huge amount of buzz. As he hopefully continues to improve, other stars will take notice.

Before we know it, the Miami Marlins could become a force to be reckoned with in the National League East.

