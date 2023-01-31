Create

Baseball Twitter stunned by Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. being chosen as cover athlete for MLB The Show 23: "This is awful. No one wanted this"

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Jan 31, 2023 02:29 AM IST
Miami Marlins rising star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been revealed as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 video game. The baseball game is one of the most popular releases every year and the cover is a highly coveted spot that Chisholm Jr. now holds. This pick comes as somewhat of a surprise, as he is not as well-known as previous cover athletes for the world-famous game.

This is a great opportunity for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to elevate his stardom, and shows the MLB knows the value of their young stars. His statistics may not jump off the screen, but he is an absolutely electric player. His celebrations have earned him some detractors, but it is hard to deny he has fun out there. He could easily become one of the faces of the league in 2023.

Fox Sports revealed the cover of the upcoming video game on Twitter.

Presenting the cover of MLB The Show 23 🔥 https://t.co/8NkQH1eqB0

Fans were shocked by this selection. Previous cover athletes include Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Aaron Judge. While Jazz Chishom Jr. has tons of potential and the ability to reach those heights, his accomplishments have not yet reached those stars. This cover of MLB The Show 23 could be seen more as an investment in his potential rather than a reward for his accomplishments in the major leagues.

I like Jazz, but feel like there were better options twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…
@MLBONFOX Picked a guy whos best year is 60 games over a bonafied rookie superstarHow do you fuck up something that bad https://t.co/h9qKfYGvGZ
Terrible Choice. Most casuals don’t even know who he is twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

The Miami Marlins are not one of the larger market fanbases in the MLB, but their fans absolutely love this. It is rare for them to get mainstream attention, so seeing their star recognized is ideal. Pairing this cover story with their busy offseason, everything is coming up Marlins in 2023.

@MLBONFOX Jazz hive assemble 🎷
@MLBONFOX Looks nice but weird choice. Hope the game is good
@MLBONFOX Yea that’s hard

Many fans expected Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez to be on the receiving end of this honor. Rodriguez had a brilliant 2022 season and is poised to be one of MLB's top stars for a very long time. It is no surprise that his fans took this decision rather hard.

@MLBONFOX Should've been Julio
I thought Julio had a string chance of being on the cover. twitter.com/mlbtheshow/sta…
This is awful. No one wanted this. What an absolute L from MLB the Show. Disgraceful twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be on the precipice of superstardom if he lives up to expectations.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could make the Miami Marlins a premire destination in the MLB

Superstars are often able to attract other stars to join their team. Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be entering just his fourth year in the league, and has already generated a huge amount of buzz. As he hopefully continues to improve, other stars will take notice.

Before we know it, the Miami Marlins could become a force to be reckoned with in the National League East.

