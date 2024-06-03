"Basically how my first pitch went tbh" - Josh Hader's wife Maria celebrates husband's dominant pitching with a humorous nod to her own throw

Josh Hader's wife, Maria Hader, celebrated her husband's dominant outing against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The day was even more special as she threw the ceremonial first pitch to Josh, sitting behind the home plate ahead of game 2 between the Astros and the Twins in Minute Maid Park.

While Josh Hader registered his eighth save of the season as the star closer of the Astros, his wife Maria celebrated the same by posting a story on her Instagram account with a quirky caption, which read:

"This is basically how my first pitch went tbh"

Screenshot from Maria Hader's story on Instagram

A Texas A&M graduate, Maria received her degree in sports management and has actively worked as both a student volunteer and a sports broadcasting intern at various sports events, including the Arizona Women's Golf Association and the first Tee of Southeast Wisconsin.

Later, she moved to work as a marketing and promotions assistant at Corpus Christi Hooks and then as a sports broadcasting intern at KRIS Communications. Her close ties with sports media and communication led her to meet Josh Hader during her working days.

The couple dated for years before Josh popped the question and the duo got married on November 30, 2019. They were blessed with their first child, a son named Lucas Hader, in June 2022. The happy family of three loves to spend time together and Josh always makes it a point to join his son and wife during their fun-filled activities on his off days with the Astros.

When Maria Hader captured her son Lucas' adorable golf session with father Josh Hader

Last month, Maria Hader captured her son Lucas' adorable golf session with his father and Astros star closer Josh Hader. She shared an image of the fun-filled afternoon on her Instagram story with the caption:

"This is his dream day, lol."

Josh loves to play golf during his free time, and so does his son. In the snapshot of the story, Hader stood behind his son as he hit the golf ball with his small putter.

Josh Hader signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Astros this past offseason and is regarded as one of the best closers in the game. So far this season, he has blown just one save and raked in eight with an ERA of 3.67, 44Ks, and 1.07 WHIP.

