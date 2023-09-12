Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez recently shared his perspective on the significance of batting average in baseball.

In a recent tweet shared by Talkin Baseball, A-Rod made a compelling argument regarding the statistic's relevance in modern times. He emphasized that batting average continues to be a pivotal factor in a team's success.

Rodriguez asserted:

"Batting average matters. It did 100 years ago, 50 years ago, and it does today"

He used the batting averages of the Atlanta Braves and the Oakland Athletics as examples to support his claim, saying:

"Numbers don't lie"

The tweet highlighted the Atlanta Braves' impressive league-leading batting average of .275. According to A-Rod, this statistic has significantly contributed to their stellar record of 94 wins and 50 losses.

In stark contrast, the Oakland Athletics find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum with a meager batting average of .225. This lower batting average correlates with their struggles on the field, as the Athletics hold a record of 45-99.

Alex Rodriguez's claim that "batting average matters" echoes sentiments shared by many baseball experts. While the sport has evolved over the years, the batting average remains a key indicator of a team's offensive prowess.

Did Alex Rodriguez maintain consistent career batting averages?

Alex Rodriguez needs no introduction in Major League Baseball. He is known not only for his power hitting but also for his remarkable batting average consistency throughout his career.

He debuted with the Seattle Mariners in 1994. By 1996, he achieved a career-high batting average of .358 at the age of 20.

His transition to the New York Yankees in 2004 marked a new era of excellence. A-Rod consistently maintained a batting average above .200 throughout his 12 year stint with the franchise. In 2007, he won the AL MVP with a .314 batting average.

Even in his later years, facing injuries and controversies, A-Rod remained a formidable hitter. When he retired in 2016, he had a career batting average of .295.