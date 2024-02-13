"Bay Area sports fans could use this" - Giants fans pleased with Jorge Soler's reported deal in the aftermath of San Francisco's Super Bowl loss

The long wait is over as Jorge Soler has agreed to a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants. After declining his player option with the Miami Marlins, the outfielder has been on the free agent market for a long time.

Despite several teams showing interest in the star, the Giants got ahead and have now upgraded their roster. It was just a matter of time before spring training for the veteran to find a team. The Giants have made a big move, but the physical contract is still pending.

As for the Giants fans, they have every reason to be excited about the addition of the slugger to their squad. After the news of the signing broke out, fans took to "X" to express their celebration of the deal.

After dealing with San Franciso's Super Bowl loss, this is probably the best news for a San Francisco sports fan. The Giants fans are pleased with the latest acquisition.

"Good timing by the Giants. Bay Area sports fans could use some news!" wrote one fan on X.

"Yes! The Giants have a power bat! Soler is one of those players whose power isn't affected by Oracle Park. Every HR he hit last year would've been one in Oracle Park also!!" wrote another fan.

The Giants fans continued to express their happiness, agreeing that it was a big move from the franchise.

Jorge Soler's consistency to help the Giants

Soler's consistency in the majors has been noted. Despite having his ups and downs, he has been consistent with contact and ranks as one of the top players in the league. His 2023 performance with the Miami Marlins has been one of the best in his career.

Soler slashed .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs. He appeared in 137 games and played a crucial role for the Marlins. The right fielder might be able to contribute defensively as well.

He was awarded the MVP for the World Series in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves. With their upgraded team, the Giants will hope to make it to the postseason this year.

