Bryce Harper was one rare find and has always been destined for greatness.

Touted by pundits and fans alike to be the Lebron James of baseball, Harper's trajectory into the spotlight began at the tender age of 12.

"Bryce Harper was dicing kids up at 12 years old" - Jomboy Media, Twitter

Harper exploded at baseball conventions during his rookie years. His longest home run in the history of Tropicana Field at the age of 16 will live long in the memory of baseball fans, particularly Bryce Harper's followers.

When asked what he’d like to achieve as a ballplayer, Harper was absolutely sure of the direction he was headed.

"Be in the Hall of Fame, definitely. Play in the pinstripes. Be considered the greatest baseball player who ever lived. I can't wait," a resolute Harper said.

Harper's enthusiasm and confidence, coupled with his level-headed thinking at the age of 16 surely had to be the start of something great. You could just see the championship pedigree brimming out of him.

There was more to teenage Harper than just an indomitable spirit on the baseball pitch. He was quirky, smart, and tailor-made to be in front of the camera. He appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16.

Christopher Kamka @ckamka Bryce Harper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 16. He was destined for moments like this. It's amazing to watch. Bryce Harper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 16. He was destined for moments like this. It's amazing to watch. https://t.co/ANm3lnCYfU

"Bryce Harper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 16. He was destined for moments like this. It's amazing to watch." - Christopher Kamka, Twitter

Many consider these claims to be a mountain too high to scale. Nonetheless, Harper has proven multiple doubters wrong with his swashbuckling skills and flair on the baseball pitch.

His heroics for both the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies have skyrocketed his public image into baseball royalty.

Harper had a terrific 2022 MLB season as he helped the Phillies reach the World Series Championship where they lost in six games to the Houston Astros. His clinical display throughout the season earned him the National League Championship Series MVP.

Bryce Harper wins the NLCS MVP. Bryce Harper wins the NLCS MVP. 🏆(🎥: @MLBONFOX)https://t.co/h1S0npcJQs

"Bryce Harper wins the NLCS MVP." - theScore, Twitter

Bryce Harper is truly a family man

High school sweethearts Bryce and Kayla Harper tied the knot in 2016 and the couple shares two kids together.

They welcomed their first child, son Krew, in August 2019 and their second child, daughter Brooklyn, in November 2020.

Kayla and the kids are regulars at Bryce’s games, and the kids love cheering their daddy on from the stands sporting his Phillies jersey.

"Season 10" - Kayla Harper, Instagram

Off the pitch, Bryce spends plenty of time with his kids and Kayla takes the liberty of sharing these special moments via her Instagram.

"Are facebook albums still cool when you have a million pics you wanna share or no?" - Kayla Harper, Instagram

