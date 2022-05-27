"Be so strong on the inside that nothing on the outside can affect you without your permission" - Bryce Harper supports Jimmy Butler on Instagram ahead of Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics ECF Game 5

Bryce Harper, the center fielder of the Philadelphia Phillies, took to Instagram to support Jimmy Butler ahead of the Miami Heat versus Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 on May 25. After the Miami Heat fell 102-82 to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the ECF, Bryce chose to openly back Jimmy Butler and motivate him for Game 5.

Bryce Harper uploaded an Instagram Story and wrote "Change your response to what you can't control. Be so strong on the inside that nothing outside can affect you without your permission."

Bryce Harper also tagged Jimmy Butler, the basketball player of the NBA team Miami Heat, in his IG story.

Jimmy scored 29 points in Game 2 of the ECF and 41 points in Game 1 of the ECF, earning plaudits from the NBA crowd. Nevertheless, his performance went downhill from Game 3 onward, leading to utter disappointment among fans. In Game 5 of the ECF, Miami lost again to the Celtics 93-80, with Jimmy delivering only 13 points. Jimmy's decline in performance might be linked to his knee's inflammation.

Greg Sylvander, an insider of Miami Heat said, "There’s no excuse for that collapse in the 2nd half but I mean anyone with a eyes & an even partially functional brain can see the Jimmy Butler we saw in Game 1 was NOT here in Game 4 or 5."

After the Game 5, Jimmy Butler, said, "We missed a lot of shots. More than anything we just had a lot of mental lapses in the second half on the defensive end and that was the game. I think we played a pretty decent first half, but you got to play two halves to win against them.”

He also said, "Besides the fact that anything is possible, we know what we are capable of. We know we can play some really good basketball. It’s going to have to start in this next game up in Boston."

After the ECF Game 5 and seeing Jimmy Butler's underperformance, Joel Embiid took to Twitter and posted that the Miami Heat needs another star.

Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid Miami needs another Star Miami needs another Star

Joel's post instantly went viral.

As a fellow sportsperson, MLB's Bryce Harper stood up for NBA's Jimmy Butler

Bryce Harper may not be a fan of the Miami Heat or Jimmy Butler, but he opted to support Jimmy as a fellow athlete. It demonstrates how athletics can bridge cultural divides and bring people together. Ups and downs are part of every sport. Bryce Harper suffered a lot in 2018 and 2019, putting up a string of subpar performances. Take a peek at where Bryce Harper is now. He earned his second National League MVP Award in 2021 and might get considered again in MLB Season 2022.

Similarly, Jimmy Bulter is going through a hard patch and is struggling to perform properly. However, it doesn't mean his NBA career is doomed. Jimmy will undoubtedly bounce back and establish himself in the coming future.

