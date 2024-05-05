"Being compared is a burden" - HOFer Ken Griffey Jr. dismisses needless Mike Trout-Mickey Mantle comparisons

Fans and analysts frequently draw comparisons between today's players and past legends, and Mike Trout is one of today's stars to receive this treatment. It's a tendency to put extraordinary talents into historical context, and often used as a compliment.

That said, one baseball icon thinks that the constant comparisons between Mike Trout and all-time great Mickey Mantle aren't helpful. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. feels that the issue of Trout's similarity to Mantle puts an unfair burden on the LA Angels outfielder. He told USA Today:

"I absolutely hate comparisons. I was being compared to Willie Mays when I was 21 years old. I hated that. Mike was being compared to Mantle and other greats. Being compared is a burden."

Baseball has greatly changed from Mantle's appearances in the 50’s and 60’s. Pitching has become faster nowadays, with an increasing number of pitches landing harder and they are supported by sophisticated analytics.

This change in the meaning of the game leads to the situation that one can't easily compare batting stats of different eras. In today’s era, a 1960s-era hitter who could have batted .300 might struggle, since the pitching has improved significantly overall.

Although batting average, home runs, and RBIs are the main stats, they are not the whole story. Mickey Mantle was one of the greatest base runners who stole bases as if there was no one else on the pitch. He was an All-Star 20 times and a seven-time World Series champion.

Mike Trout is a force on the bases but brings a unique skill set to the table. He is known for his on-base percentage and hard-hitting abilities, which means he gets on bases consistently giving scoring opportunities to his teammates.

Ken Griffey Jr. empathizes with Mike Trout’s injuries

Ken Griffey Jr. understands the frustration Mike Trout is experiencing due to his latest injury. Having battled injuries himself, Griffey sympathizes with Trout's struggle. He told USA Today:

"You think he wants to go through rehab again? Rehab is tougher than playing. It’s a nightmare.

"Believe me, I know how hard it is. I never had Tommy John surgery, but I had everything else. I know what it’s like rehabbing your wrist, your arm, your shoulder, your legs. You’re not sitting out because you have a contusion. You’re sitting out because you had surgery. It’s miserable."

Mike Trout had hit 10 home runs this season before an injury was revealed after Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. With the Angels leaning significantly on Trout in 2024, they need him back as soon as possible.

