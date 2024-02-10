"Being a facilitator and trying to forge these relationships" - Dave Roberts talks about his role during Spring Training

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asserted the importance of team camaraderie and creating new bonds with the latest acquisitions this offseason, ahead of the 2024 spring training. LA kicked off with Spring Training as the pitchers and catchers reported on Feb. 9, 2024, while the infielders and the rest of the positional players are scheduled to report by Feb. 14, 2024.

The Dodgers went on a spending spree this offseason, signing some of the best talents in the baseball world. LA secured arguably the greatest two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani, for $700 million over 10 years and then signed another Japanese ace in the form of Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a record deal for a pitcher in the big leagues.

Tyler Glasnow (Tampa Bay Rays) and Teoscar Hernandez (Seattle Mariners) followed suit as LA shelled out over a billion dollars this offseason to revamp the struggling Dodgers unit.

In a recent interview, manager Dave Roberts emphasized the importance of instilling a sense of brotherhood amongst the entire Dodgers unit, including the returning players, the new signees, and those who are making a comeback from the IL after missing out on the majority of the 2023 MLB season (Gavin Lux).

When questioned about Spring Training and the mentality with which the roster was heading into it, Roberts replied that the core foundation of the ballclub was to build upon their bullpen and defense as always. Furthermore, Roberts voiced his role during Spring Training:

"I think that it takes time to build relationships, and the culture. So, I think for me it's being a facilitator and trying to forge these relationships with teammates as that's going to be the lifeline of our success." - Dave Roberts

LA Dodgers start Spring Training preseason games from Feb. 23, 2024

The LA Dodgers have not opened Cactus League play against the Chicago White Sox, their co-tenant at Camelback Ranch, for the fifth consecutive year. In 2020, they kicked off their spring training schedule against the SF Giants, and in 2023, against the Milwaukee Brewers while on the road. On Feb. 23, the Dodgers will play against the San Diego Padres in their Camelback Ranch opener.

Due to their opening day of the 2024 regular season in South Korea for the Seoul Series, which takes place March 20-21, the Dodgers and Padres begin MLB's Spring Training program one day ahead of all other teams. The series is the inaugural regular-season game of the league in South Korea, part of the "MLB World Tour" for 2024.

