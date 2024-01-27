"Bellinger is not close to signing right now" - MLB insider points out why Cubs are seeming doubtful to sign Cody Bellinger

The Chicago Cubs have been tied to free-agent slugger Cody Bellinger all offseason. He spent the 2023 season with the club and looked to return to the exciting player he once was on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bellinger played in 130 games, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. After having such a good season, the former National League MVP is looking for a big-time contract.

MLB insider Jon Morosi recently joined Hot Stove to discuss how far along the two sides are regarding a new contract. He said there may be some hesitancy about signing Bellinger to such a big contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Part of the Cubs' willingness to pay is linked to their confidence in young Pete Crow-Armstrong, in their belief that he can potentially impact their team enduringly as an everyday center fielder,"

Morosi explained that the Cubbies may not be willing to go all in on Cody Bellinger because they have an exciting prospect waiting in the wings. The New York Mets drafted Pete Crow-Armstrong in the first round of the 2020 draft. He would later be traded to Chicago for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams the following year.

"And from everything that I have been able to ascertain here, Bellinger is not close to signing right now. The waiting game continues," said Morosi

Morosi added that the two sides are not yet close to a deal. With spring training quickly approaching, that could be bad news for fans.

Morosi believes the Cubs are the right fit for Cody Bellinger

Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs

While the two sides are not close to reaching a deal, Morosi stated that the Cubs are the right fit for Cody Bellinger. It is a place where he is comfortable, and the team has a shot to fight for a division championship.

"The Cubs are, in my view, the clearest fit. When you think abou the Blue Jays having signed Kiermaier, the Giants having signed Lee, the Padres don't seem to be involved at the top-end of the outfield market" said Morosi.

Morosi pointed to some teams, like the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, who have already signed outfielders through free agency. The outfield market is starting to dry up.

Expand Tweet

With little time until the season gets underway, Bellinger's market should start heating up. Spring Training games kick off on February 22. Expect him to sign sometime relatively soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.