The Houston Astros might be shopping for another heavy bat in the market just hours after signing former American League MVP Jose Abreu.

The reigning world champions aren't wasting any time. After signing Abreu, they could be on the verge of signing either former National League MVP Cody Bellinger or Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Even after signing Jose Abreu, the Astros are still hunting for another bat.



Cody Bellinger burst onto the scene and won the AL Rookie of the Year award during his first season and the NL MVP Award in his third year. However, he has noticeably fallen off the face of the Earth when it comes to his offensive output.

Bellinger had an atrocious 2021 season that saw him bat .165/.240/.302 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. It has to be noted that he was injured during a huge chunk of the year and only played in 95 games but his slump was inexcusable even for Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

Bellinger has recovered slightly this year and posted a slash line of .210/.265/.389 with 19 homer and 68 RBIs, but considering his caliber, it was still a huge let down.

Upon hearing the news that Bellinger might sign with their team, Houston Astros fans took to Twitter to express their discontent.

"Bellinger?? LORD please no" - @ Zach

"NO Bellinger. Liability at the plate and in the clubhouse." - @ MrEd Xtechur

No to Bellinger

We sign cody bellinger over my dead body. He doesn't deserve to be a part of greatness

Apart from Bellinger's form, the beef between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros fans is another potential factor in these rumors. It will be interesting to see if the Astros front office will push through in getting the former National League MVP.

Houston Astros sign Jose Abreu

Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox

After winning a World Series title, many assumed that the Houston Astros would lose some pieces in the offseason. They were expected to offload talent, making them weaker, at least on paper.

However, that isn't the case so far as the Astros have reloaded and improved on holes in their roster. The team has signed former Chicago White Sox first baseman and three-time All-Star Jose Abreu to a three-year $58.5 million deal.

Abreu was notably the AL MVP during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. At 35-years-old, he is no spring chicken. However, given his pedigree as a player and the power he brings (as he won't play first base every day), it perfectly suits this slugging-heavy Astros team.

