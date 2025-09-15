  • home icon
Ben Rice's girlfriend Sara Falkson brings Yankees heat while backing Bronx bomber boyfriend at rivalry clash vs. Red Sox

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 15, 2025 04:27 GMT
Ben Rice
Ben Rice's girlfriend Sara Falkson brings Yankees heat while backing Bronx bomber boyfriend at rivalry clash vs. Red Sox. Credit: Sara/Instagram

New York Yankees catcher Ben Rice had support in the stands of Fenway Park for the final game of the series against the Boston Red Sox. Rice's girlfriend, Sara Falkson, made her way into the stadium, cheering the catcher and his team in the enemy territory.

On Sunday, before the first pitch, Rice's girlfriend shared a selfie from just outside Fenway Park before they went in. She was wearing a Yankees baseball cap and was there with two more individuals, possibly her friends or close family. She uploaded another story when Rice came out to bat in the game. She captured the Jumbotron, which noted Rice's statistics in the 2025 season.

Sara&#039;s Instagram story
Sara's Instagram story

Sara would have walked out of Fenway Park in disappointment since her boyfriend Ben Rice's Yankees lost the game 6-4. Rice went 1-for-3 at the plate.

The home team humbled the Yankees in the very first inning by scoring six runs. The Yankees' pitching did well to not allow Boston to score more runs in the remaining eight innings, but their offense could only score four runs in their nine innings.

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge, Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero went the yard, while for the Red Sox, Carlos Narvaez hit the only home run in the win.

Harvard engineer Sara Falkson’s thoughtful gift to Ben Rice

When Ben Rice made his MLB debut on June 18, 2024, his girlfriend from Dartmouth College, who is currently pursuing her master’s in design engineering at Harvard, designed and built a custom table as a surprise Christmas present.

Sara Falkson used the Harvard machine shop to machine-cut, sand, engrave, and paint the table. The design included the Yankees logo, Rice’s name, and the date of his MLB debut.

"I'm a Harvard engineer, and let's make a table for my boyfriend, Ben,” Falkson said in her TikTok video.
According to Sara Falkson, the hard job in this was to keep it a secret from the Yankees star.

“Honestly, the hardest part was just keeping it a secret from Ben,” she added.

After Dartmouth, where she met Ben Rice, Sara Falkson went on to study Design Engineering at Harvard.

Krutik Jain

