Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is expected to become a free agent next year. Ohtani's contract, if he does enter free agency, will most lilkely be one of the largest in MLB history. Ohtani's ability to dominate on offense and defense makes him a rarity. There are no comparable players in the league. This makes it very difficult to estimate the market price for Ohtani.

Teams around the league will be drooling at the idea of adding the two-way player to their roster. With Shohei Ohtani, the team would get two players for the price of one. This is what makes this potential signing so intriguing. MLB insider Ben Verlander believes the Los Angeles Dodgers are saving a chunk of their payroll to make a move for Ohtani in 2023

If you take a step back and observe the offseason transactions, Verlander's logic is irrefutable. While the Dodgers rivals have padded their rosters with high-profile signings, Los Angeles has remained relatively quiet.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander I think the Dodgers are taking this year to stay under the CBT and go all in after Shohei Ohtani next offseason.



In fact, the Dodgers have cleared space on their roster instead of adding pieces. Infielder Trea Turner has moved back east with the Philadelphia Phillies. Outfielder Cody Belliger recently signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Andrew Heaney signed with the Texas Rangers and Tyler Anderson with the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani continues to improve year after year in this league. He is a two-time All-Star and won the 2018 Rookie of the Year Award. After a phenomenal 2021 season, he won his first ever MVP award.

Over his five-year stint in the majors, Ohtani has played in 581 games. He has a .267/.354/.532 slash line with an impressive .886 OPS. During that stretch, he has recorded 127 home runs and 342 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani ranked third in the AL in strikeouts and fourth in HRs during the 2022 season

Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

On the pitching front, Ohtani is easily the best pitcher on the Angels roster. Last season was arguably his finest. The right-hander finished with a 15-9 record and a 2.33 ERA over 166 innings. Perhaps his most noteworthy statistic was that he ranked third in the American League with 219 strikeouts.

"Time is passing but it isn't making what Shohei Ohtani did this season seem any more believable. AL hitters with more homers: 3 AL pitchers with more strikeouts: 2 AL starters who threw a faster pitch: 1 AL hitters with faster time to first: 0 It's completely insane." - Codify

Realistically, only a few organizations have the funds, market and pull to attract a player of Ohtani's caliber. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of them.

It would be a short move from Dodger Stadium to Angel Stadium in Anaheim if Ohtani were to decide to leave. The Dodger's strategy may be to limit any major investment this offseason, in the hopes of acquiring Ohtani next season.

