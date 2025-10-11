  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Ben Verlander’s fiancée Elizabeth Maynard shares perfect 4-word reaction to Tigers-Mariners ALDS marathon

Ben Verlander’s fiancée Elizabeth Maynard shares perfect 4-word reaction to Tigers-Mariners ALDS marathon

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 11, 2025 23:19 GMT
Ben Verlander with his fianc&eacute;e, Elizabeth Maynard (Images from - Instagram.com/@ben_verlander, Instagram.com/@elizabeth.maynard)
Ben Verlander with his fiancée, Elizabeth Maynard (Images from - Instagram.com/@ben_verlander, Instagram.com/@elizabeth.maynard)

Ben Verlander, the brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, is a baseball analyst and content creator by trade. His YouTube channel, named "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander", where he frequently discusses hot topics within the world of baseball, boasts over 56,000 subscribers as of writing.

Ad

Picked in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, Ben also spent four years on the Tigers' books playing minor league baseball, before he was ultimately released.

As the Tigers took on the Seattle Mariners for their decisive ALDS clash on Friday, Ben Verlander and his fiancée, Elizabeth Maynard, tuned in to watch the action unfold.

The game proved to be an all-time classic, going to fifteen innings. As the Tigers batted in the top of the fourteenth, Maynard took to Instagram during to share a four-word reaction that perfectly summed up just how tense both fanbases must have been during all those extra innings the two teams played.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"someone end this please" Elizabeth Maynard captioned one of her Instagram Stories
Screenshots of Elizabeth Maynard&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@elizabeth.maynard IG Stories)
Screenshots of Elizabeth Maynard's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@elizabeth.maynard IG Stories)

After both teams passed up several opportunities to break the deadlock in extras, it was the Seattle Mariners that eventually won it in the bottom of the fifteenth, via a single from Jorge Polanco. With this win, the Mariners return to the ALCS for the first time since 2001, where they will take on AL East champions, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

Ben Verlander pulled out all the stops before proposing to his girlfriend, Elizabeth Maynard

Earlier this year in early March, Ben Verlander got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Elizabeth Maynard.

As evidenced by his Instagram post announcing his engagement, however, it was clear that the analyst pulled out all the stops to ensure his proposal was perfect in every way possible, popping the big question in Mo'orea, an island in the South Pacific.

Ad

Shortly after returning from their travels in early August, the couple enjoyed their engagement party. They have not yet announced when they plan to tie the knot.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications