Ben Verlander’s fiancée Elizabeth Maynard shares perfect 4-word reaction to Tigers-Mariners ALDS marathon

Ben Verlander, the brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, is a baseball analyst and content creator by trade. His YouTube channel, named &quot;Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander&quot;, where he frequently discusses hot topics within the world of baseball, boasts over 56,000 subscribers as of writing. Picked in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, Ben also spent four years on the Tigers' books playing minor league baseball, before he was ultimately released.As the Tigers took on the Seattle Mariners for their decisive ALDS clash on Friday, Ben Verlander and his fiancée, Elizabeth Maynard, tuned in to watch the action unfold.The game proved to be an all-time classic, going to fifteen innings. As the Tigers batted in the top of the fourteenth, Maynard took to Instagram during to share a four-word reaction that perfectly summed up just how tense both fanbases must have been during all those extra innings the two teams played. &quot;someone end this please&quot; Elizabeth Maynard captioned one of her Instagram StoriesScreenshots of Elizabeth Maynard's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@elizabeth.maynard IG Stories)After both teams passed up several opportunities to break the deadlock in extras, it was the Seattle Mariners that eventually won it in the bottom of the fifteenth, via a single from Jorge Polanco. With this win, the Mariners return to the ALCS for the first time since 2001, where they will take on AL East champions, the Toronto Blue Jays. Ben Verlander pulled out all the stops before proposing to his girlfriend, Elizabeth MaynardEarlier this year in early March, Ben Verlander got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Elizabeth Maynard.As evidenced by his Instagram post announcing his engagement, however, it was clear that the analyst pulled out all the stops to ensure his proposal was perfect in every way possible, popping the big question in Mo'orea, an island in the South Pacific. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after returning from their travels in early August, the couple enjoyed their engagement party. They have not yet announced when they plan to tie the knot.