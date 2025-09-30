  • home icon
Justin Verlander's brother makes intriguing Mariah Carey analogy for Giancarlo Stanton in the playoffs

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 30, 2025 22:07 GMT
Giancarlo Stanton (L), Mariah Carey (R) (Images from - Getty)

In his career so far, Giancarlo Stanton has been a player that has enjoyed himself when the lights shine brightest. Though the slugger has formidable regular season numbers as well, it is in the big postseason games where he truly shows his quality.

So far in his career, Giancarlo Stanton has a .265 batting average, 40 hits, 18 home runs, 40 RBIs and 25 runs scored in a total of 41 postseason games he has featured in.

As the New York Yankees gear up to host their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, for the wildcard series beginning Tuesday, Stanton will be key to his team's chances of progressing to the next round.

On Monday, insider Ben Verlander, brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, talked about just how potent of a weapon "playoff Giancarlo Stanton" is for his team in October. In doing so, he made an intriguing comaprison between the Yankees slugger and singer-songwriter Mariah Carey.

"The time the calendar turns to September 20th, it's basically like the second Thanksgiving dinner ends, and Mariah Carey's voice starts unthawing for Christmas Time."
"That's Giancarlo Stanton come playoff time. Come the last series of the year, playoff G was competely unthawed," Ben Verlander said [30:20]

Giancarlo Stanton warmed up for the playoffs with three home runs in the Yankees' final regular season series

Though they had already clinched a playoff spot much earlier, the New York Yankees had plenty to play for as they hosted the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium for the final three games of the regular season, as they were still competing with the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East title.

Though they eventually ended up missing out on the title, they still played some excellent baseball, heading off to the playoffs on the perfect note.

One player in particular that stood out was slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who warmed up for the imminent playoff games with three home runs over the course of the series.

In game one of the wildcard series, southpaw Garrett Crochet will take the mound for the Red Sox. Boasting an ERA of 2.59 and 255 total strikeouts in the regular season, facing Crochet will definitely be a stern test for the Yankees hitters.

It will be interesting to see if Stanton can add to his long list of playoff heroics against one of the frontrunners for the AL Cy Young award.

