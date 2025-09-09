  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • MLB
  • "Garrett Crochet just overpowers hitters" - Ex-Mets GM claims multiple teams are regretting not making a move for $170M All-Star before Red Sox trade

"Garrett Crochet just overpowers hitters" - Ex-Mets GM claims multiple teams are regretting not making a move for $170M All-Star before Red Sox trade

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 09, 2025 20:43 GMT
Boston Red Sox v Athletics - Source: Getty
Boston Red Sox v Athletics - Source: Getty

In 2024, Garrett Crochet enjoyed a great season with the Chicago White Sox, earning his first-ever All-Star selection. As a result, several franchises were interested in trading for the starting pitcher in the offseason preceding the 2025 season.

Ad

As it turned out, the Red Sox were the ones that eventually managed to pull it off, sending prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman González the other way. The move has since proven to be excellent, as Crochet has been one of the finest pitchers this year.

On Tuesday's MLB Network Radio, former New York Mets GM Steve Phillips talked about how looking at Crochet's success might have plenty of other organizations wishing they had acted sooner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"His stuff is absolutely filthy," Phillips said. "He just overpowers hitters, it's pretty amazing. [Looking back at] The trade last year to get him, how many teams right now are kicking themselves and saying 'you know what? we should have been willing to give up more prospects to get him too?'
"It would be worth it, for the controlability that you get. He's taken his game to another level. He's a horse. This dude, in September, is still lighting up the radar gun with his best stuff. I think he's even better than what we imagined last year."
Ad
Ad

Garrett Crochet did not take too long to make a great impression as the Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension only a few days after the regular season began, on March 31.

Garrett Crochet records latest quality start as Red Sox outclass the Athletics

Having started the season a touch slower than they would have hoped, the Red Sox got themselves back on track in the second half of the season, and plenty of credit for that goes to Garrett Crochet.

Ad

The southpaw recorded his latest quality start on Monday against the Athletics in Sacramento. Pitching seven scoreless innings, Crochet allowed only three hits while striking out 10 in the process. The Red Sox hitters got to A's starter Luis Morales early and never looked back.

Set to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021 as it stands, fans will be hoping Crochet can continue to show his quality when the biggest moments of the year come around in October.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications