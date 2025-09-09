"Garrett Crochet just overpowers hitters" - Ex-Mets GM claims multiple teams are regretting not making a move for $170M All-Star before Red Sox trade

In 2024, Garrett Crochet enjoyed a great season with the Chicago White Sox, earning his first-ever All-Star selection. As a result, several franchises were interested in trading for the starting pitcher in the offseason preceding the 2025 season.As it turned out, the Red Sox were the ones that eventually managed to pull it off, sending prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman González the other way. The move has since proven to be excellent, as Crochet has been one of the finest pitchers this year.On Tuesday's MLB Network Radio, former New York Mets GM Steve Phillips talked about how looking at Crochet's success might have plenty of other organizations wishing they had acted sooner.&quot;His stuff is absolutely filthy,&quot; Phillips said. &quot;He just overpowers hitters, it's pretty amazing. [Looking back at] The trade last year to get him, how many teams right now are kicking themselves and saying 'you know what? we should have been willing to give up more prospects to get him too?'&quot;It would be worth it, for the controlability that you get. He's taken his game to another level. He's a horse. This dude, in September, is still lighting up the radar gun with his best stuff. I think he's even better than what we imagined last year.&quot;Garrett Crochet did not take too long to make a great impression as the Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension only a few days after the regular season began, on March 31.Garrett Crochet records latest quality start as Red Sox outclass the AthleticsHaving started the season a touch slower than they would have hoped, the Red Sox got themselves back on track in the second half of the season, and plenty of credit for that goes to Garrett Crochet.The southpaw recorded his latest quality start on Monday against the Athletics in Sacramento. Pitching seven scoreless innings, Crochet allowed only three hits while striking out 10 in the process. The Red Sox hitters got to A's starter Luis Morales early and never looked back.Set to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021 as it stands, fans will be hoping Crochet can continue to show his quality when the biggest moments of the year come around in October.