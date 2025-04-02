  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Red Sox insider provides insight into Garrett Crochet's contract extension with Boston

Red Sox insider provides insight into Garrett Crochet's contract extension with Boston

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Apr 02, 2025 00:16 GMT
MLB insider reveals injury stipulation in Garrett Crochet
MLB insider reveals injury stipulation in Garrett Crochet's Red Sox contract extension (Photo Source: IMAGN)

It has pretty impressive how quickly Garrett Crochet has become one of the most electric pitchers in baseball. After becoming a full-time starter in 2024, Crochet quickly proved himself to be an elite strikeout artist and one of the most talented arms in baseball.

Ad

The 25-year-old was traded by the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox this offseason inexchange for a package of 4 top prospects, including Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery. Even though Garrett Crochet has only pitched 5.0 regular season innings with his new team, the Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million extension with pitcher.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The new deal with the Boston Red Sox will keep Crochet under team control until potentially the end of the 2032 season. While the superstar pitcher has an opt-out option at the end of 2030, there is another interesting wrinkle in the new contract extension that could come into effect later on down the road.

According to MLB insider Alex Speier, there is a condition added to the contract which could present the Boston Red Sox with an additional $15 million club option in 2032 if Garrett Crochet were to miss 120 consecutive days at any point of the contract.

Ad
Ad

Alex Speier also noted that if Crochet were to miss those 120 days before the end of the 2030 season, his opt-out will become void. Although there is a chance that this could not become a factor, however, the fact that Crochet has only thrown over 100 innings in a season once could be cause for concern and provide the Red Sox with some protection.

Crochet was dominant last season with the Chicago White Sox, posting a 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts over 146.0 innings of work. He will play a major role in Boston's success this season, especially if he can put up similar numbers to those in 2024.

Ad

Garrett Crochet has embraced his new nickname with the Boston Red Sox

Even though Crochet has only been a member of the Boston Red Sox since December of last year, he has already eanred himself a nickname with his new club. Coined by NESN's Lou Merloni, Crochet has been given the nickname "The Pig," something that he has embraced.

Although being called "The Pig" might not be the most charming nickname, the Boston's new ace has taken a liking to it. Crochet has even gone on to say that his wife has found the name hilarious, so he fully accepts his new nickname with his club.

Quick Links

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी