Red Sox insider provides insight into Garrett Crochet's contract extension with Boston

It has pretty impressive how quickly Garrett Crochet has become one of the most electric pitchers in baseball. After becoming a full-time starter in 2024, Crochet quickly proved himself to be an elite strikeout artist and one of the most talented arms in baseball.

Ad

The 25-year-old was traded by the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox this offseason inexchange for a package of 4 top prospects, including Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery. Even though Garrett Crochet has only pitched 5.0 regular season innings with his new team, the Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million extension with pitcher.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The new deal with the Boston Red Sox will keep Crochet under team control until potentially the end of the 2032 season. While the superstar pitcher has an opt-out option at the end of 2030, there is another interesting wrinkle in the new contract extension that could come into effect later on down the road.

According to MLB insider Alex Speier, there is a condition added to the contract which could present the Boston Red Sox with an additional $15 million club option in 2032 if Garrett Crochet were to miss 120 consecutive days at any point of the contract.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Speier also noted that if Crochet were to miss those 120 days before the end of the 2030 season, his opt-out will become void. Although there is a chance that this could not become a factor, however, the fact that Crochet has only thrown over 100 innings in a season once could be cause for concern and provide the Red Sox with some protection.

Crochet was dominant last season with the Chicago White Sox, posting a 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts over 146.0 innings of work. He will play a major role in Boston's success this season, especially if he can put up similar numbers to those in 2024.

Ad

Garrett Crochet has embraced his new nickname with the Boston Red Sox

Even though Crochet has only been a member of the Boston Red Sox since December of last year, he has already eanred himself a nickname with his new club. Coined by NESN's Lou Merloni, Crochet has been given the nickname "The Pig," something that he has embraced.

Although being called "The Pig" might not be the most charming nickname, the Boston's new ace has taken a liking to it. Crochet has even gone on to say that his wife has found the name hilarious, so he fully accepts his new nickname with his club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback