"Garrett Crochet’s really good” - MLB analyst throws shade at Red Sox pitchers on not being playoff material apart from $170,000,000 superstar

Since joining the Boston Red Sox this past offseason, starting pitcher Garrett Crochet has been lights out. After arriving from the Chicago White Sox via a trade in December, the Red Sox signed him to a six-year, $170 million extension in March.
The Red Sox sit four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, and second in the wildcard, placed well in the mix to make it to the postseason.
Though the Red Sox rotation has looked solid in the regular season, the playoffs are a different challenge, and analyst Todd Frazier believes Boston may have a tough time in October due to a lack of "playoff material."
Frazier explained his opinion on Saturday's episode of "Foul Territory,"
"Garrett Crochet's really good, but you know, these other guys, just haven't been a part of it. I don't know if I trust them in the playoffs. [Lucas] Giolito, hit or miss, [Brayan] Bello, I don't know," Frazier said [1:25]
Garrett Crochet could be the first Red Sox pitcher to win the prestigious Cy Young award since Rick Porcello in 2016
As a result of the excellence Garrett Crochet displays on the mound with every start he makes, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the contenders for the AL Cy Young award.
His biggest rival for the award is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who has also enjoyed an incredible season after winning the award last year. On paper, both Skubal and Crochet are close.
Skubal boasts a 13-4 record, along with a 2.10 ERA and 222 strikeouts, while Crochet has a 14-5 record, a 2.67 ERA and 218 strikeouts.
Though Skubal appears to have a slight edge in terms of stats at the moment, there is still about three weeks of regular season action to go, and things can change in the Red Sox ace's favor.
If Garrett Crochet can overcome the odds and win the prestigious prize, he will become the first Red Sox starting pitcher to do so since Rick Porcello in 2016.