"You'd think Dodgers won tonight" - Garrett Crochet fires back at broadcast for replaying his 1st inning blunders on loop

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet had a mixed night against the reigning World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Fenway Park on Saturday.
The Red Sox starter was taken deep for a solo home run by Shohei Ohtani, 10th from the leadoff spot and 38th homer of the season. While Ohtani has been nearly unstoppable over the last few weeks, Crochet was smashed for another solo home run by Teoscar Hernandez to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Despite his shaky start, Crochet recovered well, pitching five scoreless innings to the end the night with two earned runs, eight hits and 10 strikeouts. His outing helped the Red Sox to a 4-2 win to tie the series. However, the Red Sox ace wasn't too pleased with the broadcast repeatedly replaying his two homers from the first inning.
“I made two bad pitches,” Crochet said. “I’ve been watching them on repeat, too. Fox has played them 30 times. You’d think the Dodgers won tonight. But, no real adjustment.
While Garrett Crochet didn't mind taking a solo homer from Ohtani, "the best hitter in the league," the Red Sox ace admitted struggling with his fastball after Hernandez's home run.
“The second one hurt. I went into the start telling (catcher Carlos Narvaez), ‘Let’s really establish the four-seam today.’ I got clipped on one, middle-middle, to the best hitter in the league (Ohtani)...big whoop. But then to give one up (to Hernandez) on the sweeper after not really establishing the ‘four’ yet, that’s one that I regret a little bit.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora hails Garrett Crochet's recovery
Although it was a shaky start from Garrett Crochet, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said conceding solo home runs didn't hurt the team much as Crochet adjusted well to restrict the scoring in his next five innings.
“Solo shots, we’ll take those,” Cora said. “And then after that, he did an amazing job. He’s versatile enough that he can change his gameplan throughout the evening. It seemed like they were on the fastball early on. There were some loud outs, even in the second inning. But then after that, he settled down and gave us what we needed.”
With Saturday's win, the Red Sox have tied the series and will hope for another solid game in the series decider on Sunday.