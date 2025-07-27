"You'd think Dodgers won tonight" - Garrett Crochet fires back at broadcast for replaying his 1st inning blunders on loop

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet had a mixed night against the reigning World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Ad

The Red Sox starter was taken deep for a solo home run by Shohei Ohtani, 10th from the leadoff spot and 38th homer of the season. While Ohtani has been nearly unstoppable over the last few weeks, Crochet was smashed for another solo home run by Teoscar Hernandez to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Despite his shaky start, Crochet recovered well, pitching five scoreless innings to the end the night with two earned runs, eight hits and 10 strikeouts. His outing helped the Red Sox to a 4-2 win to tie the series. However, the Red Sox ace wasn't too pleased with the broadcast repeatedly replaying his two homers from the first inning.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I made two bad pitches,” Crochet said. “I’ve been watching them on repeat, too. Fox has played them 30 times. You’d think the Dodgers won tonight. But, no real adjustment.

While Garrett Crochet didn't mind taking a solo homer from Ohtani, "the best hitter in the league," the Red Sox ace admitted struggling with his fastball after Hernandez's home run.

Ad

“The second one hurt. I went into the start telling (catcher Carlos Narvaez), ‘Let’s really establish the four-seam today.’ I got clipped on one, middle-middle, to the best hitter in the league (Ohtani)...big whoop. But then to give one up (to Hernandez) on the sweeper after not really establishing the ‘four’ yet, that’s one that I regret a little bit.

Ad

Red Sox manager Alex Cora hails Garrett Crochet's recovery

Although it was a shaky start from Garrett Crochet, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said conceding solo home runs didn't hurt the team much as Crochet adjusted well to restrict the scoring in his next five innings.

“Solo shots, we’ll take those,” Cora said. “And then after that, he did an amazing job. He’s versatile enough that he can change his gameplan throughout the evening. It seemed like they were on the fastball early on. There were some loud outs, even in the second inning. But then after that, he settled down and gave us what we needed.”

With Saturday's win, the Red Sox have tied the series and will hope for another solid game in the series decider on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More