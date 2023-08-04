The New York Mets' high-risk, high-reward strategy for 2023 did not turn out as planned. The gamble, that many in the baseball world initially lauded, has ended in humbling fashion with the Mets pivoting into a more conservative approach midway through the season.

Owner Steve Cohen said he would be disappointed if the club did not win a championship within three-five years. That was back in 2020. The team looks nowhere close to breaking its 37-year World Series drought.

The Mets currently have a 50-58 record and are fourth in the National League East. They trail the division-leading Atlanta Braves by a whopping 20 games and are 7.5 game out of the wild card. New York is on track to win just 75 games this year, a significant drop-off from the 101 it won last year.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Flippin' Bats Podcast, Ben Verlander believes the Mets' rapid decline and disastrous year makes this season unlike anything we have seen before.

"This is the biggest disappointment of a season in the history of major league baseball," Verlander said.

The New York Mets entered the season as one of the favorites to win it all. The team started the season with an MLB-record $344 million payroll, which was significantly higher than the second-place New York Yankees. The team was littered with Cy Young winners, All-Stars and Gold Glovers.

Unfortunately for Mets fans, what began as one of the most highly anticipated seasons in decades, will once again likely end in disappointment.

Ben Verlander did go on to say that he still believed Steve Cohen was one of the best owners in the MLB. Cohen's bold decision to change course and focus on the future was commended by Verlander.

In fairness, the blame cannot be put solely on Cohen for this dismal 2023 season. The ownership invested heavily in fortifying the roster, especially on the pitching front. Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and David Robertson all joined in the offseason. Less than eight months later, only one of those players remains on the roster.

For New York Mets fans, the 2024 season can't come soon enough. After selling a handful of their stars before the trade deadline, the Mets will be looking forward to a fresh start in 2024.