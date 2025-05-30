Bengals legend offers Juan Soto expert advice amid slump

When Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765,000,000 contract with the Mets, much was expected of the 26-year-old Dominican slugger. Unfortunately, things have not worked out well for him.

Soto had a stellar 2024 campaign with the New York Yankees last year, forming a dangerous one-two punch with Aaron Judge. Even though Judge was the AL MVP, Soto outperformed the Yankees captain in the postseason.

However, things have changed. The 26-year-old had a series to forget against the White Sox, going hitless and faced boos from fans.

1988 NFL MVP Boomer Esiason addressed Soto's situation on Thursday's episode of "Boomer and Gio."

"We've watched and waited for guys to come out of their slumps, and eventually they do," Esiason said (From 0:19). "I mean, you know, Pete Alonso had a terrible year last year, but had a huge home run in the playoffs and then came back and got off to a great start this year."

The legendary Bengals quarterback mentioned that Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez also went through it, and now it's Juan Soto. Therefore, the 64-year-old provided what the four-time All-Star should do in this scenario.

"There's really nothing he can do other than become productive. There's nothing he can say. ... The one thing that he can do is that when he is playing baseball, look like you care, look like it means something to you, and show the hustle that is required to earn the fans' respect," he added.

The 4x Pro Bowl quarterback pointed out that Mets fans are well-versed in the game and will empathize with Soto's struggles at the plate. However, he wants Soto to show them he cares by avoiding being lazy on the field.

Boomer Esiason says Yankees star doesn't deserve criticism like Juan Soto

Despite the Yankees performing relatively well in the American League, many have criticized Anthony Volpe, much like Soto. However, Boomer Esiason believes Volpe is the kind of player integral to the team.

Esiason noted that Volpe might not become an All-Star, but pointed out that the 24-year-old will provide crucial hits in much-needed situations. As such, he felt Volpe was garnering unwanted criticism.

"I think the criticism he receives, to me, is so ridiculous because he's not making nearly the amount of money that Juan Soto is making. Juan Soto was brought to the Mets and was brought to the Yankees as a mercenary, and he did his job for the Yankees," Esiason said (9:13).

Esiason's cohost, Gregg Giannotti, added more context to why Volpe received criticism. When Volpe was in the farm system, the Yankees' front office, particularly Brian Cashman, had hailed him as the next Derek Jeter. As such, the Bronx Bombers have even passed up on good shortstops in free agency.

