"Best 3B in the league" "Pay the man!" - Boston Red Sox fans react to towering home run by Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays continued their series in St. Petersburg, Florida tonight. The Rays are looking for a four-game sweep over their AL East rivals.

During the game, the Red Sox's slugging third baseman Rafael Devers launched a towering home run to right field. The ball appeared to nearly hit the top of the stadium.

Red Sox @RedSox Raffy makes it look so easy. Raffy makes it look so easy. https://t.co/gLmZ3ZbRhX

This was Devers' 20th home run of the season. He is now batting .327 with 20 home runs and 52 runs batted in. These are impressive numbers at the plate!

Boston Red Sox fans are saying he is the best third baseman in the league.

Devers is set to become a free agent in two years, and there have been a number of rumors on whether he will re-sign.

The Red Sox would be foolish not to re-sign one of the best young players in baseball.

He is definitely a superstar.

Some fans want to give the star third baseman a blank check. This is how valuable of a player he is.

BostonSportsfan (Pain) @BostonSports56 @RedSox Give him a blank check, or just pull the Brinks truck to his house @RedSox Give him a blank check, or just pull the Brinks truck to his house

Simply put, Devers is having a great season in 2022 and is further proving that he is one of the best players in baseball.

Three Boston Red Sox Trade targets in 2022

Andrew Benintendi rounds the bases during a Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels game.

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to add a couple of players to their roster to make a playoff push in 2022.

Here, we'll look at three potential players that the team could target before the trade deadline.

#1 Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals OF

Andrew Benintendi is among a number of Kansas City Royals players on the trade market in 2022.

The former Red Sox outfielder would provide the team with a solid contact hitter from the left side of the plate while also being familiar with the clubhouse. This could definitely be a logical fit for both parties.

#2 Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds SP

Luis Castillo during an Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds game

Arguably the best starting pitcher on the market, Luis Castillo is highly sought after, and the Boston Red Sox are a potential fit.

Chris Sale recently returned from injury, but they still lack depth in their rotation. Castillo would fit in nicely.

#1 Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics SP

Frankie Montas during an Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees game

Another popular trade candidate, Frankie Montas is a potential starting pitcher that the Boston Red Sox could target.

Montas is on a struggling Oakland team that will be looking to trade him for prospects come the deadline.

