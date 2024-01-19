"Best franchise in MLB" "He'll fit in perfectly" - Astros fans react as team sign All-Star pitcher Josh Hader in record deal

There is now one less free agent in the offseason market, as reports confirm that Josh Hader has agreed to a five-year, $95 million deal with the Houston Astros. This deal is the highest relief pitcher contract ever signed in MLB history and has no deferrals.

MLB insider Jeff Passan shared the exciting news on social media, and Houston fans are thrilled to welcome Hader to Minute Maid Park.

Previously, Hader played for the San Diego Padres for two seasons. In 2023, he declined the $20.3 million qualifying offer from the club and decided to test his free agency. His impressive performance last year made him a highly sought-after agent, with several teams competing to secure his signature.

Hader played 61 games for the Padres, finishing 52 of them while saving 33 times. His 85 strikeouts in 56.1 innings made him a valuable player that every suitor was vying to get. After weeks of speculation by experts, the Astros finally claimed him to bolster their bullpen.

What is the expectation from Josh Hader in Houston?

Houston Astros are actively working on revenge planning after they lost their crown to the Texas Rangers last year.

The Astros were clear about their priorities from the start of the offseason. They remained silent for most of the offseason, except for some minor league deals and trades. However, after their recent signings to avoid the arbitrations of the likes of Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker, the management immediately went for Hader and signed him.

Josh Hader will share the bullpen with Ryan Pressly, Rafael Montero, Ronel Blanco, and others in 2024. However, he is expected to be the Astros’ lead reliever amid their quest to reclaim the World Series.

