"Best Jeter to homer in New York in baseball history" "The house that Jeter Built" - Boston Red Sox fans finally support Jeter hitting a home run at the home of the New York Yankees

Jeter Downs, a top prospect for the Boston Red Sox, hit his first career home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Historians of the game will remember Derek Jeter, a Hall of Famer who spent his entire career with the Yankees. Over that career, Boston Red Sox fans grew to hate the name Jeter, but now, they're cheering for it.

Jeter Downs is at the beginning of a very promising career and is already carving out his own legacy. Part of this legacy will now include this home run, coming in the same stadium that his namesake played at for so long.

Talkin' Baseball posted a video of the homer to Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jeter Downs' first career home run comes at Yankee Stadium! Jeter Downs' first career home run comes at Yankee Stadium! https://t.co/8qvR5USzaw

It did not take long for Yankees fans to be filled with dread and for Red Sox fans to fire off jokes.

mkrodik.eth @mkrodik @Jared_Carrabis Best Jeter to homer in new york in baseball history. @Jared_Carrabis Best Jeter to homer in new york in baseball history.

This is what a good natured rivalry is all about. The two teams have been rivals for as long as any of their fans have been alive. As a result, when an opening like this presents itself, they do not hesitate to take it.

If Jeter Downs stays with the Boston Red Sox for a long time, responses like these will become commonplace. They will be especially numerous if the plays come against the New York Yankees.

Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees fans alike are astounded by Jeter Downs

Jeter Downs making a sliding throw

It seemed improbable for a player with the name Jeter to play for the Red Sox and hit a career milestone against the Yankees. It is a perfect storm, but the MLB has delivered on the unlikely yet again.

Allan @allanw98 Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR JETER DOWNS OFF COLE’S BITCH ASS AT YANKEE STADIUM BEST JETER TO EVER DO IT FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR JETER DOWNS OFF COLE’S BITCH ASS AT YANKEE STADIUM BEST JETER TO EVER DO IT https://t.co/ITAyNwp5nR You can’t script it any better than this twitter.com/jared_carrabis… You can’t script it any better than this twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

New York Yankees fans are concerned that this will become a recurring theme over the course of his career. Given that Jeter Downs is only 23, it could be quite a long career.

Jayden @JaydenNYR @TalkinYanks He’s going to haunt us for years isn’t he @TalkinYanks He’s going to haunt us for years isn’t he

Jarred Carrabis, a Boston Red Sox superfan, knows how great this moment is. More importantly, he knows how much it bothers Yankees fans.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR JETER DOWNS OFF COLE’S BITCH ASS AT YANKEE STADIUM BEST JETER TO EVER DO IT FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR JETER DOWNS OFF COLE’S BITCH ASS AT YANKEE STADIUM BEST JETER TO EVER DO IT https://t.co/ITAyNwp5nR

Red Sox fans enjoyed this coincidental moment. Moments like have even driven some of the more artistic fans to poetry.

Brad_Filippone @Hamlet64

Who hit a home run off Cole's heater.

It was his first one,

And it was lots of fun,

And now let's hope he's a repeater. @RedSox There once was a young man named Jeter,Who hit a home run off Cole's heater.It was his first one,And it was lots of fun,And now let's hope he's a repeater. @RedSox There once was a young man named Jeter,Who hit a home run off Cole's heater.It was his first one,And it was lots of fun,And now let's hope he's a repeater.

These jokes that come at the expense of the New York Yankees are not exactly rare among Red Sox fans, but you have to play the hits. As long as Jeter Downs is wearing a Red Sox uniform, his name will be used to ridicule the Yankees.

Trev Reporteraport @incredelman_11 @RedSox Safe to say that was the biggest home run ever hit by someone named Jeter at Yankee Stadium @RedSox Safe to say that was the biggest home run ever hit by someone named Jeter at Yankee Stadium

Jeter Downs has a long, long way to go before he catches Derek Jeter's stas and accomplishments, but the potential is there. As much as the Boston Red Sox would love that, the New York Yankees would hate it. And that, in a way, makes it perfect.

