"Best record in baseball. Impressive as f**k" - MLB Analyst is thrilled with New York Yankees league-leading record; are the Bombers the new sheriff in town? 

The New York Yankees are blazing hot at the moment and sit in the top suite of the majors with a 22-8 record. It has been years since the team experienced this sense of domination over their opponents. The Yankees have had seasons where they were a playoff contending team but didn't look convincing at all.

This time, it's a different story altogether as the New York Yankees have steamrolled the opposition from lowly teams to playoff favorites. At the time of writing, they just swept the perennial favorites to win the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays, in a short two-game series, and the Yankee faithful, needless to say, were elated.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs BALL GAME. Yankees mini sweep the Jays.



22-8 Best record in baseball. Impressive as fuck BALL GAME. Yankees mini sweep the Jays. 22-8 Best record in baseball. Impressive as fuck

"BALL GAME. Yankees mini sweep the Jays. 22-8 Best record in baseball. Impressive as f***" - @ Eric Hubbs

Writer and host of the "The Short Porch" podcast Eric Hubbs could not contain his appreciation of this new-look Yankees team and proceeded to let everyone on Twitter know about it.

It is way too early in the season to cast anything in stone, but the Bombers from the Bronx have certainly put the league and naysayers on notice after demolishing teams left and right.

The New York Yankees' quest for number 28

The Yankees beat the Phillies in the 2009 World Series for their 27th title.

It has been a long and uphill quest for the New York Yankees to find their 28th world championship. Ever since their last triumph in 2009 when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the most prestigious trophy in baseball, the Yankees just can't seem to find a way to return to the World Series. On an ironic side note, the skipper who led them to their 2009 triumph, Joe Girardi, is now the Phillies' current manager.

Since 2010, they've appeared in five Wild Card series and won three; seven Division Series and won four; and four American League Championship Series and lost all four. They've also missed the playoffs three times during that stint.

Every time the Yankees fail to at least reach the playoffs, it is considered a disappointment, as they have the biggest fanbase in all of baseball and are the most recognizable baseball franchise in the world. If there were any year post-2009 wherein the Yankees looked poised to take back their crown, 2022 would certainly be one to take note of.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt