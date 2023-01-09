Best of the Rest: 3 MLB Free Agents worth taking a flyer on

The MLB offseason is in full swing. While most of the top free agents have already been snatched up, there remains a wealth of underrated talent out there. They are just waiting to be given a chance.

Today, we are taking a look at the top three overlooked free agents of the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Perhaps by the time you read this article, these hidden gems will have been snatched up by some lucky suitors.

3 MLB free agents worth taking a chance on

3. Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini is back on the market. The longtime Baltimore Orioles utility man was traded to the Houston Astros at the 2022 trade deadline and happened to win a World Series there. Now, he is back on the market.

Jake “Iggy” Ignaszewski @JakeIggy Who should the Red Sox add to fix their power bat issue?



Trey Mancini is a candidate in my eyes Who should the Red Sox add to fix their power bat issue? Trey Mancini is a candidate in my eyes https://t.co/fHg3fkmGTL

Although his offensive capabilities have steadily declined, Mancini still hit 18 home runs in 2022. Perhaps more importantly, he is a great ace for any team to have on their bench, as he is comfortable in nearly any position on the field.

2. Jurickson Profar

Jurickson Profar had a big rebound season in 2022. In 2021, his first season with the San Diego Padres, Profar only hit four home runs and 33 RBIs while batting .227.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Per @JimBowdenGM : The Rockies are "committed" to landing a left-handed hitting outfielder before spring training, "with the switch-hitting Jurickson Profar a real possibility" Per @JimBowdenGM: The Rockies are "committed" to landing a left-handed hitting outfielder before spring training, "with the switch-hitting Jurickson Profar a real possibility" https://t.co/FnMRDwx5AP

In 2022, he nearly doubled those stats, hitting 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. Although he may not be the player that he was five years ago, Profar is only 29, and would round out the lineup of any MLB club looking for a speedster who can play more or less wherever he is placed on the field.

1. Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022 as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork The #MLBTonight crew looks at Michael Wacha, Adam Duvall and Jurickson Profar as they headline some of the top remaining free agent players on the market. The #MLBTonight crew looks at Michael Wacha, Adam Duvall and Jurickson Profar as they headline some of the top remaining free agent players on the market. 👀 https://t.co/xzhzMN2E5r

In June, Wacha pitched the 10th 1-0 complete game shutout in Red Sox history, prevailing over the Los Angeles Angels. Wacha compiled a 11-2 record with an ERA of 3.32 on the Red Sox last year. At 6-foot-6, the imposing starter would be a welcome addition to many rotations.

