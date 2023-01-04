Best of the Rest: The best free agents still remaining on the board

The MLB offseason continues to roll on with free agents continually coming off the open market. Recent signings include Evan Longoria, who agreed to terms with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tucker Barnhart, who reached a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

The 2022 offseason headlines have been dominated by the likes of Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, and the New York Mets. Steve Cohen and the Mets have spent over $800 million this offseason, setting a new MLB record in the process.

Vin @CARL0SC0RREA SP1. Steve Cohen went on and signed the AL Cy young, Justin Verlander to a 2 year 86.7 million dollar deal. Justin Verlander posted a 1.75 era with a 2.49 fip and also had 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. Here is a clip of his fastball/slider combo SP1. Steve Cohen went on and signed the AL Cy young, Justin Verlander to a 2 year 86.7 million dollar deal. Justin Verlander posted a 1.75 era with a 2.49 fip and also had 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. Here is a clip of his fastball/slider combo https://t.co/i02bslNi3l

While all of the top-tier free agents have been signed to new deals (Carlos Correa saga aside), there are several solid rotational players awaiting a new contract. Zack Greinke, Gary Sanchez, and Adam Duvall remain as the top stars available on the open market.

Adam Duvall may be the most sought-after free agent remaining

Duvall may be the best source of power remaining on the free-agent market. He is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit 38 home runs and led the National League in RBIs with the Marlins and Braves.

Lewis @JaysKid_RHP Honestly get me Adam Duvall for a year plus a club option. Platoons this season and could play LF for us in 2024 depending on how he performs. Good defense, crushes lefties. Honestly get me Adam Duvall for a year plus a club option. Platoons this season and could play LF for us in 2024 depending on how he performs. Good defense, crushes lefties.

Though he missed the majority of last season due to a wrist injury, if his wrist surgery has it back at 100%, he is a must-add for teams looking for an outfield power source.

Zack Greinke can still be an effective back-of-the-rotation piece

Greinke should continue to be an effective pitcher wherever he lands, even though he is not the All-Star-caliber pitcher he was earlier in his career. He finished the 2022 season with a record of 4-9 while posting a 3.68 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 137.0 innings with the Royals.

The former Cy Young Award winner and six-time All-Star should be able to land himself a new deal. The fact that he is 39 years old may force some teams to shy away from the veteran, yet he was still able to pitch 137.0 innings for the Kansas City Royals last season.

Gary Sanchez remains an intriguing option at the catcher position

Once considered the future of the New York Yankees franchise, Gary Sanchez has been a shell of the player he was when he burst onto the scene. The two-time All-Star finished the 2022 campaign with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs while posting a dismal .206 batting average.

ZT @NY_EvilEmpire Arguably my favorite Yankees highlight of Gary Sanchez Arguably my favorite Yankees highlight of Gary Sanchez https://t.co/DcYesC6qvC

"Arguably my favorite Yankees highlight of Gary Sanchez" - ZT

That being said, the free agent catcher is still an intriguing addition if he is able to recapture his early career form. If he is able to turn back the clock, he could be a steal for his next team. Sanchez could be worth a gamble in a crowded free agent market.

