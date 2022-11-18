New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge has won the 2022 American League MVP Award. He became the 15th Yankee to win the award, beating out two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani to win it.

Aaron Judge received 28 first-place votes, and Ohtani received just two. It wasn't as close an MVP race as people thought it would be.

He became the first Yankee to win the award since Alex Rodriguez did it back in 2007. He led the majors in home runs, RBIs, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and total bases. He was the heart and soul of the New York Yankees this past season.

Fans were fired up that the superstar won the award. They were sure he was going to win with the season he had. It's hard to vote against somebody who broke the AL single-season home run record.

"Best season of my lifetime. Voters got it right," one fan explained.

"Hand him the blank check." said another.

New York Yankees fans believe the voters got this one right. In any other season, Ohtani is the clear-cut winner of the award. However, Aaron Judge had one of the most incredible seasons in history at the plate.

Fans are ready for the team to re-sign the superstar. They want the Yankees to give him a blank check. They don't want the team to lose Judge in the offseason.

The New York Yankees want to re-sign Aaron Judge as soon as possible

The Yankees have made it clear that their top priority is to re-sign Aaron Judge. They have a few holes to fill, like bullpen help, but their main focus is on Judge. They can't let the superstar handcuff them, though.

They know what they need to do to re-sign Judge. He has already turned down $30.5 million annually. They can't wait until late into the offseason to try and get the deal done.

The worst-case scenario for the Yankees is that Judge signs to a different team late in the offseason, and they're stuck with no replacement. The best thing for New York to do is to try and figure this out as soon as possible. This way, they can entertain the rest of the outfield free-agent market.

Judge is a superstar that every team is going to look to add. It's going to be interesting to see how all of this plays out.

