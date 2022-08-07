Create
"Best third baseman in the league" "Go ahead and give him the gold glove" - MLB Twitter reacts to incredible defensive play by superstar Nolan Arenado, robbing New York Yankees of base hit

Nolan Arenado throws to first base during a St Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals game.
Bryce Grafton
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Aug 07, 2022 07:38 AM IST

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees faced off in the second game of the weekend series this afternoon. The Cardinals won the first game in dramatic fashion by a score of 4-3.

Tonight, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado made an incredible diving play to rob the New York Yankees of a base hit. It was a truly incredible play that further explained why Arenado has won nine Gold Glove Awards in his career.

Phenomenal play by Nolan Arenado 👏 https://t.co/jUimN9GOf0
"Phenomenal play by Nolan Arenado" - Fox Sports: MLB

Arenado is not only one of the best offensive players in baseball; he is also, perhaps, the best defensive third baseman in the game. Many fans across baseball took to Twitter to react to the incredible play. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter this afternoon.

One fan claimed that Arenado is the best third baseman in the game. It is hard to argue against this claim as he leads all third basemen in WAR.

@MLBONFOX Best third baseman in the league

Arenado has won a Gold Glove Award every year he has been in the MLB. It is safe to say that he will add another one at the end of the season.

Go ahead and give him the gold glove twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

It almost seems like this is routine for Arenado as he always makes phenomenal plays at third base.

@MLBONFOX Just another day at the office for Arenado

Some fans are calling Arenado the MVP of the National League. He is certainly in the discussion, along with teammate Paul Goldschmidt.

@MLBONFOX MVP

Arenado seems to make the hard plays look easy.

@MLBONFOX This mf makes the hardest plays look so easy😭😭😭

One fan does not understand exactly how he made the play.

🤯🤯🤯🤯 How?! twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

While being able to make a diving stop like this is extremely impressive, the more impressive part of the play was being able to throw from the knees.

From his dang knees… #stlcards twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Arenado practices play from his knees, and it goes to show that practice makes perfect!

He actually practices making throws from his knees.And practice pays off.#wow twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…

Overall, it was an incredible play by an incredible player. Nolan Arenado is a special player. He may very well go down as the best defensive third baseman of all-time before it's all said and done.

New York Yankees: What's on Tap?

Yankees players celebrate after a New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles game.
Following the series in St. Louis, the New York Yankees will continue their roadtrip by traveling to Seattle for a three-game series. Following the Seattle series, the team will return to the East Coast to play the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. This roadtrip will be a test to see how special this Yankee team truly is.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

