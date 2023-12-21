On December 20, 2023, MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen announced his $5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2024 season.

Rather than opting for a conventional social media post, the 37-year-old, along with his wife Maria, shared a humorous 'Wolf of Wall Street' style video on Instagram to break the news. Maria captioned her story with laughter smiley:

“Best video ever!!”

Andrew McCutchen shared a hilarious clip from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. In the clip, Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Belfort, tells his employees that he is not stepping down from his position. In McCutchen's case, it means he's reunited with the Pittsburgh Pirates for another season.

Andrew McCutchen's MLB staging

Andrew McCutchen is the notable outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He studied at Fort Meade High School in Florida and was later chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft. After making his MLB debut in 2009, the outfielder proved that the team's selection of him 11th overall was worth it. McCutchen achieved five All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger Awards, a Gold Glove Award, and an MVP, over his 10 years with the MLB.

Meanwhile, Andrew McCutchen had a strong 2023 season with the Pirates. He had played in 112 games this year. His batting average was .256, his on-base percentage was .378, and his slugging percentage was .397, with 12 home runs.

Overall, McCutchen racked up 1,966 hits, hitting 291 home runs, and creating 1,011 runs. Additionally, he has scored 208 stolen bases.

Andrew McCutchen donated his long dreadlocks

Born on October 10, 1986, in Florida, McCutchen grew up with his parents Lorenzo McCutchen and Petrina Swan in Fort Meade, alongside his sibling Loren. Beyond the baseball diamond, McCutchen's philanthropic spirit shines through as he once donated his signature long dreadlocks to a charity auction, with all proceeds benefiting Pirates Charities.

