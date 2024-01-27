"Better hope Snell falls in their laps" "wtf Cashman is doing at this point" - Yankees fans rage as Hector Neris agrees terms with Cubs

Fans of the New York Yankees have had an up-and-down offseason and with Spring Training closing in, time is running out to improve their roster. After training for Juan Soto, there hasn't been a huge amount of movement, which was a surprise for a fanbase looking to make a statement after a disappointing 2023 season.

After missing out on a number of big names in free agency, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, recent reports have another Yankees pitching target, Hector Neris, heading to the Chicago Cubs.

With Neris and the Cubs reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $9 million deal, disappointed NY fans and content Chicago supporters took to X to share their thoughts.

With another target signing elsewhere, the Yankees are running out of options if they are to sign another reliever. One such name mentioned in the comments above was Blake Snell, with the free agent one of the best options available.

Yankees rumors: Blake Snell could sign for a surprise team

While Yankees fans might be hoping the franchise signs Blake Snell, multiple reports are linking him to a variety of teams. Reports surfaced on Thursday that suggested New York has extended a contract offer, but they are also in talks with the Chicago White Sox about Dylan Cease.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman said the following:

“I think this is one of these situations now where it could go to any surprise team. I think [Snell] may be like Prince Fielder, who was never connected to Detroit, right? And then…he ended up signing for $214 million.”

With that in mind teams like the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks join NY, the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels in the conversation for Snell. The Angels especially are said to have made Snell a priority, so there is definitely competition for his signature.

As Spring Training approaches, it will be interesting to see what New York opts to do and how heavily they pursue Blake Snell. With multiple teams reportedly interested, he seems to have some leverage in contract talks.

