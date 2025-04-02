"Better than any Yankees prospect of last decade" - Fans fired up as Kristian Campbell & Red Sox agree to $60M extension

During the 2023 MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox selected Kristian Campbell in the fourth round. He was an exciting bat coming from Georgia Tech, who many saw a lot of upside.

He came into the 2025 season after making the Opening Day roster and debuted against the Texas Rangers. Now, the slugger has earned himself an eight-year extension with Boston.

This is now the second extension the club has made this week. On Tuesday, they signed Garrett Crochet to a six-year, $170 million deal.

Fans could not be happier with the extension. Campbell's deal will guarantee him $60 million, and that could be quite the steal if he continues to develop like he has been.

"Better than any Yankees prospect of the last decade" one fan posted.

"Atta boy!" said another.

"Well done guys" said another.

So far in his five games with the Red Sox, he is hitting .375/.500/.688 with two doubles, a home run, and two runs batted in. He has been every bit of the hype so far.

"The future is here!" said another.

"Absolutely love this and love the commitment" said another.

"The Sox locking up their young talent is something I'm so happy to see" said another.

Fans are happy to see their team getting their young talent locked away for the future. Boston is building something special here.

Kristian Campbell has been stellar for the Red Sox early this year

Boston Red Sox - Kristian Campbell (Photo via IMAGN)

Kristian Campbell came into the 2025 season ranked as the Red Sox' No. 2 prospect. He is sandwiched in between Roman Anthony, who is the club's top prospect, and Marcelo Mayer, the club's No. 3 prospect.

However, his name was called for the Opening Day roster, and he has not disappointed. He has been a joy to watch, especially with players like Rafael Devers struggling offensively.

His home run came off the bat at 112 mph, which marks it as one of the hardest hit balls this year. His bat speed is impressive, and he knows how to get his barrel to the baseball.

While being one of the top-rated MLB prospects coming into the year, the game does not look too fast for him. He looks more like an established veteran than a rookie, especially with the way he is seeing pitches at the plate this early.

