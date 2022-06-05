“BIG SON VLADDY IS ON A F***ING ROLL!” - Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Twitter dumbfounded after he cranked an impossible pitch for a home run

The Toronto Blue Jays are rolling once again, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is leading their charge. At the time of writing, they've won eight of their past 10 games and are looking to make it nine. They're up 9-2 on the Minnesota Twins in the top of the eighth inning.

That lead is courtesy of several players creating offense. Bo Bichette hit a first-inning home run, and catcher Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning. But the best home run came off the bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the bottom of the fourth inning.

On a 3-1 count, Twins pitcher Caleb Hamilton delivered an inside fastball to Guerrero. There was a man on first, and Hamilton was willing to take the walk. But Guerrero was sitting on a fastball and didn't care that it was inside. He turned the ball loose and sent it all the way over the left field wall.

"Oh no, they let Vladdy get hot" - @ Dillard Barnhart

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Twitter dumbfounded after he cranked an impossible pitch for a home run

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cranked a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

The first user to react was Justin Verlander's brother, Ben. He couldn't believe this home run. Usually, fastballs hit low on the bat like that will leave it shattered. Not this one.

"This pitch is supposed to shatter your bat into smithereens if you swing at it. Vladdy Guerrero Jr just hit it out for a home run" - @ Ben Verlander

This Toronto Blue Jays fan is hyped up. When Guerrero rolls, his team rolls, too.

"BIG SON VLADDY IS ON A F***ING ROLL! LET’S F***ING GO!!!!" - @ Blue Jays Memes

Guerrero hit the pitch on the inside of the bat. He practically had to choke up to make contact. But he still managed to go yard.

"Apparently Vladdy amazes even himself. Looking at where on the bat he hit that hr" - @ Patrick Flannery

It was Guerrero's 12th home run of the season. He's almost 10 behind Aaron Judge. If Vladdy gets hot, he could narrow that gap very quickly.

"and again..#PLAKATA & Vladdy now has 12HR on the year #NextLevel" - @ Graham Anderson

The amazement over Guerrero's launch angle on this home run spread across the board.

"HOW ON EARTH DID VLADDY HIT THAT OUT?!" - @𝚅𝚕𝚊𝚍 𝙹𝚛. 𝙿𝚕𝚜 𝙼𝚅𝙿

Yes, that home run really happened. This Toronto Blue Jays fan couldn't believe it.

"A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moonshot ?!! Do my eyes deceive me??" - @ Blu J

This account shared all the in-depth statistics behind the home run. It was one of Guerrero's shorter ones, but he gets a free pass considering the angle he it at.

"Vladimir Guerrero vs Ian Hamilton #NextLevel Home Run Exit velo: 92.3 mph Launch angle: 23 deg Proj. distance: 351 ft This would have been a home run in 3/30 MLB ballparks" - @ Would it Dong?

Expect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit many more home runs this season.

