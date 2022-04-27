“This is our house” - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hypes up the home crowd after winning over the Boston Red Sox at the end of 10th

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has already established himself as one of the best offensive players in the MLB, and after a win over American League East rival Boston Red Sox, he spoke to the fans directly. Currently, with a 6-2 record at home, the Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in baseball while playing north of the Canadian border.

It remains to be seen if this stellar home play can be maintained over the course of an entire season, but the leaders of the Toronto Blue Jays certainly hope it will. A clutch homer from George Springer tied it up, and a sacrifice fly from Raimel Tapia secured the win in the tenth inning.

The Atlantic posted the Guerrero quote that hyped up Toronto fans. See the below tweet.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



Toronto is 6-2 at home so far this season at home.



@BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the Blue Jays win on a walk-off sac-fly at the Rogers Center — “This is our house.”Toronto is 6-2 at home so far this season at home. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the Blue Jays win on a walk-off sac-fly at the Rogers Center — “This is our house.”Toronto is 6-2 at home so far this season at home.🎥 @BlueJays https://t.co/JSPv0nPCB2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the Blue Jays win on a walk-off sac-fly at the Rogers Center — “This is our house.” Toronto is 6-2 at home so far this season at home" - @ The Athletic MLB

The team and fans were fired up after the extra-inning comeback victory.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a fan favorite and team leader for the Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. established himself as one of the top offensive players in the MLB in 2021 by leading the American League in multiple offensive categories. Now that the Toronto Blue Jays are finally back to playing games on a true home field in Toronto, the team plays with pride in front of their home fans.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play a multitude of games north of the border, and if they hope to win the division, they will need to come away with very difficult road victories. It is nearly impossible to quantify how home-field advantage affects an individual game, but when the fans in Toronto are rocking, it's not hard to throw off a visiting opponent.

The crowd pop from George Springer's ninth-inning game-tying home run is a great example of home-field advantage, seen below courtesy of Fox Sports on Twitter.

"Career HR No. 200 for George Springer ties things in the 9th!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a critical piece to the success of the Toronto Blue Jays, and he is beloved by teammates and fans alike. If he continues to perform at his established high-level norm, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could go down as one of the best athletes in Toronto sports history.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt