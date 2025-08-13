  • home icon
  Billie Eilish's slick style garners 3-word verdict from Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend Raye Webb

Billie Eilish's slick style garners 3-word verdict from Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend Raye Webb

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Aug 13, 2025 13:45 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Elly De La Cruz and Raye Webb at the MLB All Star-Red Carpet 2025 [Image via Imagn]

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hard launched his relationship with Raye Webb during the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet. The 23-year-old shortstop walked the red carpet with his parents, grandmother and Webb. It was the first time Cruz and Webb were seen together.

On Tuesday, Webb reacted to singer Billie Eilish's slick style. Four days ago, Eilish uploaded an image, wearing a baggy olive-green hooded sweatshirt, along with loose-fitting, wide-legged blue pants. She also wore light colored boots with thick soles.

De La Cruz's girlfriend reposted Eilish's post on her story and dropped a three-word reaction. Webb wrote:

"she's so cool"
An image of Raye Webb's story [Image via Instagram - @rayewebbb]
An image of Raye Webb's story [Image via Instagram - @rayewebbb]

Meanwhile, Raye Webb's boyfriend, Elly De La Cruz, is having a decent season in 2025. In 466 at-bats, the Reds star has batted .275, along with 19 home runs and 74 RBIs.

Raye Webb's All-Star photodump ft. Elly De La Cruz

Cruz clicked while playing for the Cincinnati Reds [Image via Imagn]
Cruz clicked while playing for the Cincinnati Reds [Image via Imagn]

Raye Webb's latest Instagram from two weeks ago features Elly De La Cruz. Webb uploaded a carousel in which the first image was of her and Cruz from the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet.

In this image, Cruz is wearing a suit designed by Tom Marchitelli of the Gentleman's Playbook. On the other hand, Webb is dressed in a black gown and also wears a necklace from Happy Jewelers. The caption of this post read:

"recent life"

The carousel also contained other images of Cruz and Webb, walking the All-Star red carpet along with the baseball star's mother. It also contained a video of the fireworks and celebrations that took place after the National League beat the American League to win the All-Star game.

Edited by Krutik Jain
