Billionaire Warren Buffett officially invests in Atlanta Braves through Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffet, a businessman with a net worth well over $100 billion, has officially invested in the Atlanta Braves. According to reports, his company Berkshire Hathaway has now officially invested in the team.

As part of a massive portfolio adjustment, the company added the Braves to its list. There was an $8 million stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, which indirectly controls the team as well as The Battery Atlanta. It is a mixed-use development located beside the Braves’ home ballpark.

Berkshire Hathaway also eliminated holdings in several American companies, thereby boosting its money to an impressive $157.2 billion. All of these changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing for the third quarter that ended in September.

Buffett's company sold $7 billion of stock in the third quarter. This was mostly achieved by dropping General Motors, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.

They also made small drops to several other investments they had, paving the way to free up some money. Part of that money was used for the Braves. Most of their adjustments came in the way of losses, so adding the Braves to the portfolio is likely to be a key investment.

The Braves are one of the most successful modern teams. They won the World Series in 2021, and their current roster trumps the one that won it all. It would be a surprise if they didn't capture another one soon.

They had the best regular season record in 2023 thanks to an inspiring offense. Ronald Acuna Jr is the presumptive MVP in the National League, so this is a team worth paying attention to. Warren Buffett evidently believes so, too.

Warren Buffett invested in Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves

They fizzled out in the playoffs, but they're still one of the best teams and organizations. They're set up to become a dynasty of sorts, with star players all locked up for the foreseeable future.