“Blake Snell didn’t give a f***” - Tyler Glasnow applauds Dodgers $182,000,000 star pitcher’s rap skills while recalling his rockstar days

Long before Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow reunited with the Los Angeles Dodgers this year, the pitching duo used to play for the Tampa Bay Rays. So if it's anyone who knows the $182 million southpaw better on the Dodgers' roster, it is Glasnow.Earlier this week, Snell's wife, Haeley, shared a throwback video of the pitcher performing his 2012 track &quot;Rising Stars&quot; on social media. In the video, he displays a baseball card with his name and image on it and raps:&quot;You keep it amateur while I keep it pro.&quot;The video has since gone viral, and the latest Dodgers teammate to react to it was Glasnow. The right-hander reflected on his fellow pitcher's rockstar days right about the time when Snell was picked in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. Glasnow said:&quot;I guess he was, like, it was like 15 years ago. It's right around when he got drafted. I'm sure he'd probably come out with a banger if he went today. I think it's good. I think it takes a lot of guts to put something like that out too.&quot;I think it kind of speaks to him, Blake is his own dude. He's not… he'll do what he wants to do. He's got a lot of confidence. So I think it just shows that Blake didn't give a fuck. He's gonna do what he wants.&quot;Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow key arms with Dodgers returning to World SeriesAlong with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are the other two starting pitchers who have been key to the Dodgers' success this postseason so far.The team swept the Cincinnati Reds, defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS and swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS to advance to the World Series for the second straight year. For them to repeat as champions, they'll need the help of both of this former Rays pitching duo.In NLCS Game 1, Snell threw eight shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 batters. Even in the NLDS, he allowed only one hit over six innings against the Phillies.On the other hand, Glasnow also had a quality start in Game 3 of the NLCS. He threw six innings with eight strikeouts and allowed only two hits.Glasnow didn't pitch in the last postseason, but he was part of the Dodgers team that won the 2024 World Series. Meanwhile, Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner in both leagues, would look forward to adding the World Series ring to his accolades.