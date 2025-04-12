Blake Snell drops 1-word verdict on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's outing against Cubs

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell can't help himself but be in awe of Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto's outing against the Chicago Cubs. After a rough stretch during the team's East Coast roadtrip, the reigning champion who were led by Yamamoto, shut down the high-octance Cubs offense.
The three-time Eiji Sawamura Awardee gave up just two base hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in his six inning appearance. For context, the Cubs were leading the majors both in runs scored and runs batted in before the game commenced.
Snell shared a photo of Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivering a pitch to the Cubs that he labeled as "nasty" for its movement.
For his troubles, Yamamoto was given the win after his dominant performance against the red-hot Cubs. As for Snell, he would have to wait to be reactivated as he was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 6, 2025 after an inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
Dodgers bounce back with Yoshinobu Yamamoto masterclass
The Los Angeles Dodgers finally bounced back after losing back-to-back three-game series to both the Phillies and Nationals. The reigning World Series champion shut down the overbearing Chicago Cubs squad in the opening match of their three-game series, 3-0.
Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto iced the Chicago Cubs offense to two base hits in the highly-anticipated rematch of the Tokyo Series. The only offense that the visitors could muster up was a double from star slugger Kyle Tucker and a single from Seiya Suzuki.
The Dodgers, on the other hand, didn't look up to speed either but just did enough to manufacture runs. Tommy Edman's three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth was the sole run-scoring hit that the otherwise powerhouse batting lineup produced.
With the the blast, Edman tied Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, Mike Trout and Tyler Soderstrom for the MLB home run lead with six.
Yamamoto earned his second win in three starts while reducing his ERA to an impressive 1.23. Cubs starter Matthew Boyd, meanwhile, incurred the loss after surrendering the home run to Edman.