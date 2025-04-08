5 hilarious moments from Dodgers' visit to Donald Trump at White House ft. Yoshinobu Yamamoto looking 'puzzled'

The Los Angeles Dodgers enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season, spurred on by the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. The Dodgers finished the regular season with the best record in all of the majors, winning another NL West title, before going on to win the pennant and ultimately the World Series.
As is tradition, the reigning World Series champions made the trip to the White House to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday, shortly before their series opener against the Washington Nationals.
As Clayton Kershaw presented the President with a custom jersey while Trump hosted the team, fans watching the visit also noticed some hilarious moments during the visit. Clips of such incidents later made it to X (formerly Twitter) as fans posted memes.
5 hilarious moments from the Dodgers' visit to the White House:
1) Yoshinobu Yamamoto's confused expression
As the cameras panned to Dodgers players during Donald Trump's speech, fans thought Yoshinobu Yamamoto seemed 'confused,' leading to some hilarious tweets.
2) Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts share a funny moment
During Trump's speech, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts shared a joke. Fans picked up on it, leading to some hilarious memes.
3) Donald Trump chooses against introducing fellow senators
Numerous senators were also present at the event. When prompted to introduce them, Donald Trump instead hilariously opted against doing so, saying he didn't particularly like them anyway, causing laughter from the Dodgers.
4) Donald Trump appeared to enjoy not having a group of politicians stand behind him for a change
Donald Trump started his speech with a witty joke, praising the team for its good looks, as compared to the usual team of politicians and experts that he usually has behind him during such events.
5) Donald Trump commends Max Muncy's strength
Shaking hands with third baseman Max Muncy during his speech, Donald Trump hilariously praised the 34-year-old's strength, claiming he was used to shaking the 'softer' hands of politicians.
Concluding the speech, Trump wished the team the best for the 2025 season, also adding that he hoped to see them again this time next year.