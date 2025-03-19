Blake Snell, Will Smith and Alex Vesia's wives turn heads celebrating Dodgers' first win of the season vs. Cubs at Tokyo Dome

Blake Snell, Will Smith and Alex Vesia's partners were among the few who thronged to the Tokyo Dome for the Dodgers season opener against the Cubs on Tuesday. The wives of most of the LAD ballplayers were in the stands to cheer for their husbands during the game.

Will Smith's wife, Cara Smith, was sitting adjacent to her friends and wives of other players like Kayla Vesia (W/o Alex Vesia), Haeley Ryane (W/o Blake Snell), Kristen Edman (W/o Tommy Edman) and Mary Taylor (W/o Chris Taylor). They stayed inside the stadium until the end to celebrate the Dodgers' season-opening 4-1 victory against the Cubs.

Cara shared some images from the Tokyo Dome, which captured the excitement of the Tokyo Series opener on Tuesday. The wives of other LAD stars can be seen in one of the images.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Catcher Will Smith had an amazing outing in Game 1 as he registered a hit and drove in a run. He was fairly decent behind the plate with his defense and largely started the new season on a positive note.

Cara posted a picture alongside her Dodgers star husband from the season opener.

"Opening day in Japan ⚾️💙 "

LAD didn't score until the fourth inning when the hitters came to life, scoring three in the top of the fifth. One more run in the ninth sealed the deal for the incumbent World Series champions as their starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto alongside the bullpen releivers asserted authority from the mound.

Game 2 of the Tokyo Series will be played on Wednesday at Tokyo Dome. LAD will start yet another Japanese ace, Roki Sasaki, who will be up against experienced Cubs southpaw Justin Steele.

Wives of Will Smith, Blake Snell and Alex Vesia enjoyed afternoon tea alongside other Dodgers wives

Cara Smith and kayla Vesia uploaded a couple of pictures from afternoon tea, which was held before the season opener inside Tokyo Dome. The gathering involved Blake Snell, Chris Taylor and Tommy Edman's wives among others.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Game 2, which is the series finale, is a must-win for the Cubs to avoid the series sweep against the reigning Fall Classic champions, while LAD will aim to kick off its title defense by winning the opening series of the 2025 MLB season on March 19.

