Blake Snell drops 3-word verdict on Kike Hernandez's pitching form

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offensive prowess was on display during the reigning World Series winners' 15-2 rout of the Miami Marlins to clinch the series on Tuesday.

While the Dodgers' offensive outburst led by three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani captivated fans at Dodger Stadium, they were also entertained by utility player Kike Hernandez's antics.

Hernandez, who entered the game to replace World Series MVP Freddie Freeman at first base, was sent to the mound in the ninth inning with manager Dave Roberts trying to preserve the arms in the bullpen. The utility player closed the ninth inning, wearing a pitcher's helmet.

His pitching stance drew a 3-word reaction from Dodgers teammate Blake Snell. Snell shared a picture of Hernandez's pitching stance from the game on Instagram.

"What a stance," Snell captioned the story with a laughing emoji.

(Image source - Instagram)

Kike Hernandez pitched a scoreless inning to close the game and give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the series. His scoreless inning also earned him a place in the history books, per OptaStats.

"Kiké Hernández of the @Dodgers is the only MLB player in the modern era to score multiple runs, play multiple positions and have a scoreless outing on the mound all in a game he did not start."

Blake Snell not getting closer to a return per Dodgers manager

The Dodgers rotation has been ravaged by injuries for a second consecutive season as the NL West leaders have 13 pitchers on the injured list. Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell is one of them as he was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier this month because of shoulder inflammation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Snell and Blake Treinen, another pitcher on a 15-day IL, earlier this week.

“I think with Blake (Treinen), just appreciating the fact that we’re going to need him in the second half and beyond, we have time so take the time that way when he gets back, we can just go from there and not look back,” Roberts said. "I think Blake Snell is in that similar kind of bucket.”

The long list of injuries had another addition after ace Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list following his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

