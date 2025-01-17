Blake Snell follows Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's lead as the Dodgers $182,000,000 ace enjoys a Shirley Temple at Nobu

Following the World Series triumph in October last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers upgraded the rotation by signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell in the offseason.

Blake Snell , who signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in November, is enjoying his time during the offseason. In his latest Instagram story, Snell shared a clip of enjoying a Shirley Temple at Nobu.

Blake Snell is not the only Dodgers player to grace the world-famous sushi restaurant as his new teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were also at the restaurant in 2023. The Japanese duo were pictured alongside celebrity chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa following their blockbuster contracts with the Dodgers.

Nobu Matsuhisa is one of the brains behind the renowned restaurant chain, and the 75-year-old recently catered to the Golden Globes for a second year running. Celebrity attendance is a common occurrence at Chef Nobu's restaurants, with the veteran chef also sharing a strong bond with Hollywood icon Robert De Niro, one of the co-founders of Nobu Hospitality.

Chef Nobu is an admirer of Shohei Ohtani, and the celebrity chef congratulated the Dodgers superstar after the NL West team's World Series win over the Yankees and the Japanese star's third MVP title. He also gave a special shoutout to Ohtani's dog Decopin.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts highlights Blake Snell's hunger

Blake Snell signed for the San Francisco Giants last offseason to end his prolonged free agency. After missing almost the entire Spring Training, Snell had a rough start to the 2024 season and was plagued by injuries in the first half of the year.

However, Snell returned to his Cy Young caliber in the second half of the season. He opted out of his Giants contract after a strong finish and signed for the Dodgers this offseason.

In a recent episode of "Dodgers Territory," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared the reason behind Snell's deal with LA.

"The thing that I really love is not only the talent, but it's a guy that hasn't won a championship," Roberts said. It's hard to quantify hunger, and this guy wants it really bad. That's why he chose to sign with the Dodgers."

With the arrival of the two-time Cy Young winner, the Dodgers have a stacked rotation with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani. They could add more firepower to the rotation as the Dodgers are heavily linked with Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki.

