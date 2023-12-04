Blake Snell Free Agency Update: Mets emerge as a potential landing spot for Cy Young winner

The offseason belongs to Shohei Ohtani, however, the hype surrounding the two-way superstar has taken some shine from Blake Snell, who is the best pitcher on the open market. Even though Snell is coming off his second Cy Young Award-winning season, the hype surrounding Ohtani's potential contract has potentially taken some eyes off of the super-talented lefty.

That being said, there are a number of teams heavily interested in the two-time Cy Young Award winner. While the outcome of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes may decide when and where Blake Snell will sign, the veteran is certainly looking for a contract valued in the $200 million range.

"I understand the Mets could be a potential fallback for [Blake] Snell..." The latest from @JonHeyman going on right now" - @BRWalkoff

Snell has been linked to several clubs this offseason, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners being listed as the favorites to secure his signature. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that the New York Mets could be a potential landing spot for the left-handed ace.

The New York Mets are desperate to improve their pitching rotation this offseason after trading away both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at last season's trade deadline. Snell would not only find himself in a tandem with star pitcher Kodai Senga, but he would have a potent lineup in front of him that could help him contend for a title.

The New York Mets have already been active this offseason in terms of bolstering their pitching staff. Last week the club signed former New York Yankees star Luis Severino to a one-year, $13 million contract. Blake Snell would find himself as the ace of the team's current staff, while also likely landing a lucrative contract with the free-spending New York Mets.

A closer look at Blake Snell's tremendous 2023 season

The 30-year-old posted a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA while also racking 234 strikeouts over 180.0 innings, claiming the second Cy Young Award of his career. These numbers are more impressive considering the disappointing season that the San Diego Padres endured, missing the postseason altogether.

After winning the American League Cy Young Award earlier in his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Snell's National League Cy Young Award helped him etch his name in MLB history.

"Blake Snell wins the National League Cy Young Award! 7th pitcher ever to win a Cy Young in both leagues." - @prospectdugout

Snell joins Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, and Max Scherzer as the only pitchers to have won the award in both leagues.

