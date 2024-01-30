Blake Snell Free Agency Update: Yankees reportedly move on from NL CY Young winner following hefty contract demands

Blake Snell is one of the top free agents remaining on the open market and is reportedly looking to get paid like he is. The reigning National League Cy Young winner is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and entering unrestricted free agency at the most opportune time.

That being said, Blake Snell is yet to sign a new contract with a club and according to reports, it may be because of the salary he is looking to land. It has been reported that Snell is looking to secure a nine-year, $270 million contract this offseason, something that his agent Scott Boras seems determined to land for his client.

"Blake Snell needs to fire Boras if he wants to play baseball. Nobody is going to go near him at 9/270" - @rayrothfe

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Yankees have been the only team to off Snell an official contract offer, that was reportedly in the $150 million range. Now, Bob Klapisch of NJ.com reports that the Yankees offer is no longer on the table for Snell.

It may be difficult for Snell to secure the alleged nine-year, $270 million deal this offseason. That being said, as the offseason progresses and more starting pitchers secure contracts with new teams, desperation could work in Snell's favor.

The Yankees pulling their contract offer does not close the door on signing Blake Snell

Even though the New York Yankees have reportedly pulled their current offer to Snell, this does not end negotiations between the two parties. If it's true that the Bronx Bombers are the only team to have officially presented a contract offer to the pitcher, Snell and Boras may need to re-evaluate their free-agent plans.

"Blake Snell wants a 9-year, $270 million contract in free agency. The #Yankees are STILL the only team to offer Snell a contract, that was set at six years, $150 million. Is Snell worth $270 million? Or is this an insane counteroffer? #RepBX" - @FiresideYankees

The former San Diego Padres starter may need to sign a shorter-term deal or lower his salary demands if he is hoping to sign sooner rather than later. It does raise the question if the contracts handed out to the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have changed the free agent market forever.

