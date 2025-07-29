Blake Snell gives sneak peek into Khamzat Chimaev's training camp for fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Blake Snell recently visited Santo Performance Studio in Newport Beach, California. Snell had arrived at the training facility for the debut of JAXXXON's JX2 Dive Watch.Snell's arrival couldn't be more perfect as he got to see Khamzat Chimaev in training camp. Chimaev is set to challenge Dricus du Plessis, the middleweight champion, at UFC 319 in Chicago. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBear Degidio, the CMO of JAXXON, shared the video of Snell witnessing Chimaev's sparring session on Monday on his Instagram story. Both Chimaev and Snell re-shared it on their Instagram stories.&quot;[Blake Snell] watching [Khamzat Chimaev] camp,&quot; Degidio captioned the post. &quot;2 world class athletes.&quot;Instagram stories of Blake Snell, Khamzat Chimaev, and Bear D'Egidio [Source: Instagram/snellzilla4, khamzat_chimaev, beardegidio]Chimaev will face du Plessis in the main event of the upcoming UFC PPV on August 16. Undefeated in the UFC, &quot;Borz&quot; is a slight betting favorite over his South African counterpart.Chimaev last fought at UFC 308, defeating Robert Whittaker, the former champion, by first-round submission. Incidentally, du Plessis also got the title shot by defeating Whittaker.&quot;Stillknocks&quot; has two title defenses under his belt after winning the middleweight title by defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297. Analysts favor du Plessis to defeat Chimaev if the fight goes past the second round.Snell is not the only Dodgers star who is a fan of the UFC. His teammate, Kike Hernandez, is an ardent fan of the sport, especially of Ilia Topuria, the lightweight champion from Spain.Hernandez had hoped for a blockbuster matchup between Topuria and Islam Makhachev at UFC 317. But, Belal Muhammad's loss at UFC 315 caused a domino effect, resulting in Makhachev vacating the title, which Topuria won by defeating Charles Oliveira.Bear Degidio informs UFC brass of Dodgers' Blake Snell's presenceSoon after Blake Snell shared his Instagram story, Bear Degidio re-shared his post. Interestingly, he tagged the Los Angeles Dodgers, UFC, Dana White and Mick Maynard.White is the CEO of the UFC, while Maynard is the matchmaker for the promotion's women's divisions and men's flyweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Sean Shelby handles the remaining divisions.&quot;[Dodgers] in the house,&quot; Degidio captioned the post.Instagram story of Bear D'Egidio [Source: Instagram/beardegidio]The Dodgers ace had partnered with the men's jewelry brand since 2023. Degidio noted that Snell perfectly represents the brand's ideal of a confident, fashionable man.In addition to Snell, other MLB stars that have partnered with the brand are Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger and Elly De La Cruz.