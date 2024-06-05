Blake Snell Injury Update: Giants manager Bob Melvin optimistic of 2x Cy Young winner return after minor groin strain

Blake Snell's nightmare 2024 campaign continues as the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner finds himself on the IL yet again. On Monday, the veteran pitcher was placed on the 15-day IL after suffering a left groin strain, which will cost the left-handed starter a few weeks of action.

According to San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, Blake Snell may have avoided a more serious injury even though he will remain sidelined for the next few weeks. "Hopefully he's back throwing soon and doesn't have to go through an extended period of build up," Melvin said of Snell. "Hopefully we caught a break on that," he continued.

This is a positive injury update regarding the struggling left-handed pitcher who is currently in the middle of the worst season of his career. Prior to his recent stint on the 15-day IL, the San Francisco Giants major offseason signing had struggled mightily to perform at the same level he had in 2023.

Through 23.2 innings of work so far this season, Blake Snell has posted a dismal 9.51 ERA with a 1.944 WHIP and 31 strikeouts. This is a far cry from the elite pitcher that he was last season, which is not only concerning for the San Francisco Giants but for Snell himself given the extended offseason he had to endure.

Blake Snell's prolonged contract negotiations could be behind his early-season struggles

Entering the offseason, many (including Snell) believed that the NL Cy Young Award winner would have a number of suitors lining up to sign him to a lucrative deal. Unfortunately for Snell, the former Padres starter did not receive the offers that he and his agent Scott Boras were expecting. This left the pitcher to continue waiting for a deal even though Spring Training rapidly approached.

By the time Snell signed a two-year, $62,000,000 deal with the San Francisco Giants, it was only 10 days before the team was set to open the 2024 campaign. As a result, Snell was well behind the rest of the league, who had been ramping up for weeks. This slow start to the season has undoubtedly played a factor into Snell's rough 2024 campaign.

