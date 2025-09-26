  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 26, 2025 02:33 GMT
Blake Snell gives playful shoutout to Clayton Kershaw after Dodgers’ 8-0 division-clinching win. Credit: Blake Snell/Instagram

Blake Snell hasn't seen a lot of division clinching celebrations in his life. Clayton Kershaw is here to help him after the LA Dodgers' 8-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

After the game, every Dodgers player chimed in on the celebration in the locker room. Snell is celebrating the first time with these guys, and he had immense praise for the legendary left-handed pitcher, who announced that the 2025 season will be his last.

Snell said even after seeing so much success in his future Hall of Fame career, Kershaw celebrates like it's the first time.

"I mean, here he is, soaking it all in like it’s his first time," Snell said. "You know, I can only talk in his language. No, it’s been amazing. I mean, you can’t say enough good things about the guy, but he’s going to teach me how this works -- you know, this celebrating. I don’t want it in my eyes, but it already hurts. But no, he’s going to teach me how this is done, and we’re going to keep winning."
Snell also uploaded photos with Kershaw on Instagram. He posed alongside the future Hall of Famer who was shirtless and had a big smile on his face.

Blake Snell's two-word reaction to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's shutout outing

The Dodgers have won the NL West division in style. Their pitching unit allowed only five hits to the Diamondbacks, thanks in large part to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched six shutout innings, including seven strikeouts.

After the game, Snell posted a photo of Yamamoto and shared a two-reaction:

"You nasty!"
Snell's Instagram story

The Dodgers scored four runs each in the second and fourth innings. Freedie Freeman hit two home runs on the night, while Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages hit one each. Mookie Betts also recorded two RBIs, meaning that all three former MVPs are in good touch before the postseason.

Snell himself is doing well on the mound over his last few outings. The southpaw is 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA and 1.26 WHIP to go along with 72 strikeouts against 26 walks.

