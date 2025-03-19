Blake Snell and Ryan Pressly's partners react to Pikachus wearing team jerseys to celebrate Dodgers vs. Cubs series opener

The Tokyo Dome was buzzing with excitement as the LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kicked off the highly anticipated MLB Tokyo Series on Tuesday. The two-game series has got everyone hooked, especially those in Japan as the MLB regular season opener enjoyed a sell-out contest in Game 1.

Traveling with Dodgers and Cubs stars were their partners who also got firsthand experience in Japan. Amid all the baseball stuff, it was none other than the Pikachus who stole the spotlight during the season opener.

On Tuesday, Ryan Pressly's wife Kat documented her unforgettable experience in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series. Among the photos posted on her Instagram was a selfie of Kat Pressly alongside a life-sized Pikachu mascot, who sported a customized Chicago Cubs jersey.

Partners of a few Cubs players reacted to the post.

"Cuteeee😍" Mallory Pugh, wife of Dansby Swanson, wrote

"So fun ❤️❤️❤️" Daniela Legarda, wife of Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya, wrote.

Reactions under Kat Pressly's post

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell's partner Haeley also posted about Pikachu's appearance during the pre-game festivities.

Haeley's Instagram story

Dodgers stars overpowers Cubs in Tokyo Series Game 1

The Dodgers had Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound while the Cubs also had compatriot Shota Imanaga to rival from the other half of inning.

The Cubs took the lead in the second innings, with Miguel Amaya driving in Dansby Swanson for the first run of the game.

The Dodgers not only tied the game in the fifth but added two more runs to take a 3-1 lead in the game. With Ben Brown on the mound, he first walked Andy Pages followed by a single to Ohtani to get traffic on bases. Tommy Edman's single to left field drove in Pages and put Ohtani on second.

A throwing error by second baseman Jon Berti allowed Ohtani to reach home plate for the lead. Finally, an RBI single from Will Smith put Dodgers well ahead with a 3-1 lead.

All in the meantime, Yoshinobu Yamamoto held his end without allowing any more run in his five innings of work. The Dodgers reliever also made sure the game didn't slip up. Ohtani came around to score once again in the ninth when Teoscar Hernandez singled to left field.

That was the last and final run scored in the game as the Dodgers won 4-1.

