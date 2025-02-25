Blake Snell's custom Nike cleats for Dodgers Spring Training garners reaction from teammate Miguel Rojas

The Los Angeles Dodgers certainly landed the big guns in the offseason. One such signing is two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. The lefty spent his lone season for the rivals San Francisco in 2024, highlighted by a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds.

In a recent post by the All-Star hurler, he showcased a pair of Nike cleats that garnered a hyped response from teammate Miguel Rojas.

Miguel Rojas gets hyped by Blake Snell's Nike cleats (credit: snellzilla/Instagram)

The pair that Snell trotted out during Spring Training were mismatched Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch." The hurler wore the "Grinch" colorway on his right foot while he wore the "Reverse Grinch" on his left as the pair were modified into cleats.

A known Kobe Bryant fan himself, Rojas himself once used the Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" basketball shoes during warm-ups in the diamond.

Los Angeles Dodgers rough start to Spring Training

At the time of writing, the Los Angeles Dodgers currently own a 1-4 record in the Cactus League in Arizona. The reigning champions are second-to-last in the league, just above the winless Chicago White Sox.

The team opened Spring Training with a 12-4 defeat to the Chicago Cubs last Friday as skipper Dave Roberts tinkered with his pitching rotation. The manager deployed Yoshinobu Yamamoto for just 1 and 2/3 innings before subbing him out for Ryan Sublette. Roberts used 10 different hurlers in the lopsided loss.

Los Angeles followed this with another loss the following day to the Cubs, 7-3. With their record at 0-2, the team tussled with the Kansas City Royals as the former dropped a nailbiter, 11-10.

The Dodgers were leading 10-8 heading into the eighth inning before Brett Squires grounded out that drove in Gavin Cross. In the top of the ninth, John Rave shut the door on the champions as he drove in two runs with his triple to right field.

Despite their struggles, the World Series champions bounced back as they defeated NL West rivals, the San Diego Padres with an 8-3 scoreline. Dustin May made his first appearance for the squad since May 17, 2023.

After their victory, the Dodgers fell back to earth as the Cincinnati Reds defeated them, 8-1, with Tyler Glasnow giving up two quick earned runs.

Up next in the team's agenda is the Seattle Mariners. The champions are scheduled to tussle with the Mariners at 3:05 PM ET as Blake Snell makes his first start for his new squad.

