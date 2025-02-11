Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley Ryane drops 6-word message for Zach LaVine's wife Hunter on her big day 

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell's fiancée, Haeley Ryane, recently wished her sister a happy birthday through social media. Haeley’s sister, Hunter Lavine, is the wife of NBA star Zach LaVine.

She shared a childhood photo of herself and Hunter, accompanied by a heartfelt message:

“Happy birthday my little cheetah girl @hunter_lavine.”

(Credits: Instagram/@haeleyryane)

In the image, the sisters can be seen wearing denim blue shirts and posing for the camera. Haeley also posted another story, sharing a post of her sister Hunter while expressing her candid feelings, writing:

“Proud to call you my sister and bestfriend.”

In the post that Haeley shared, Hunter put up some pictures flaunting her baby bump while also celebrating her 28th birthday. She captioned the post:

“Not pregnant anymore, but whew, my biggest belly yet! Can’t believe I gave birth to 2 babies in my 27th year of life — blessed, to say the least! Cheers to 28.”

In the images, Hunter wore a black dress, posing in front of a mirror. Haeley commented on the post, writing:

“Chinese, Filipino and Italian but you gave us Irish twins.”

(Credits: Instagram/@hunter_lavine)

Hunter’s husband, Zach LaVine, also wished his wife a happy birthday:

“28! Hbd babe love you.”

Zach LaVine and Hunter, after dating for many years, exchanged vows in 2021. They welcomed their first child, Saint Thomas, in August 2022, and their second son, Elijah, in March 2024.

Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley Ryane reacts to Zach LaVine's trade to the Sacramento Kings

Last week, Zach LaVine was traded to the Sacramento Kings from the Chicago Bulls. Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley reacted to the trade by posting about it on Instagram with a caption that read:

"8 years in Chi for #8."

(Credits: Instagram/@haeleyryane)

Haeley and Blake Snell are parents to their son Kaedyn whom they welcomed in June 2024. The couple celebrated their engagement in December 2024.

Blake Snell is entering his first season with the LA Dodgers after signing a five-year, $182 million contract with the team in November 2024. He is coming off a strong season, in which he posted a 3.12 ERA and recorded 145 strikeouts in 20 games.

