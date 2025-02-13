Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley Ryane shows support for Yankees' Carlos Rodon & his wife Ashley's annual charitable venture

Blake Snell and Carlos Rodon are starting pitchers in the MLB and have competed against each other. However, that competition has not extended to their significant others, who are close on social media.

Rodon and his wife, Ashley, founded the Rodon Foundation to help those struggling with fertility. On Feb. 4, the foundation shared a short video on Instagram about their work.

"If you’re in New York or Connecticut and struggling with the costs of fertility treatments, we’d love to help. This year we’re excited to be giving away numerous grants that have been made possible by the amazing generosity of our donors, and we’re beyond grateful for their support!" the post was captioned.

On Feb. 12, Blake Snell's fiancee, Haeley Ryane, shared the Rodon Foundation's post on her Instagram story to spread awareness and show her support. The video, which is 51 seconds long, features Carlos and Ashley Rodon with their young daughter.

Haeley Ryane shares the Rodon Foundation's post on her Instagram story

Snell and Ryane welcomed a son in July, their first child. Snell pitched for the San Diego Padres during the 2024 season but has since signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blake Snell's fiance Haeley Ryane shares photos from a wedding they attended

This was Blake Snell's first offseason as a father and he spent it with Haeley Ryane and their son. Snell and Ryane also attended a friend's wedding in January. Ryane shared photos from the event on Instagram.

"What an incredible weekend in the most beautiful place celebrating the best people! Congrats Mr. & Mrs. Long!" she captioned the post.

Snell won the 2023 National League Cy Young Award but his 2024 season did not go well. He will now join a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers team where he will be asked to help get them back to the World Series.

